Metal community shows support for Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine after throat cancer diagnosis

Megadeth, photo by David Brendan Hall

The metal community was rocked by the news this morning that Dave Mustaine is battling throat cancer. Through social media, many of the metal legend’s peers have offered well wishes to the Megadeth frontman.

Mustaine commented that this doctors have “mapped out a treatment plan which they feel has a 90% success rate,” but the diagnosis is serious nonetheless. Megadeth are canceling most of its 2019 tour dates as Mustaine seeks treatment.



Upon hearing the news, members of Anthrax, Slayer, Lamb of God, Mötley Crüe, and many more bands wrote messages of support on Twitter and Instagram.

“Handle your business & get better, bro,” wrote Lamb of God’s Randy Blythe. “All the love & good vibes for a speedy recovery from me & my camp. You got this, dude.”

Anthrax wrote, “To our brother Dave. We are with you, stay strong and all the best for your speedy recovery. Much love from Anthrax.”

Slayer / Exodus guitarist Gary Holt captioned a photo of himself with Mustaine on Instagram with the message: “Sending healing vibes to my bloodbrother and friend for what’s almost my entire musical life @davemustaine. If anyone can battle this and kick the ass of this, it’s you brother.”

Mötley Crüe bassist Nikki Sixx wrote, “You are in our prayers buddy. Need anything please reach out.”

Mustaine’s longtime Megadeth bandmate David Ellefson stated, “Praying for my friend @DaveMustaine for a full and speedy recovery,” while Megadeth guitarist Kiki Loureiro added, “Stay Strong @davemustaine. We are here for you! You got this. You’re a fighter.”

Members of Misfits, Arch Enemy, Overkill, Lacuna Coil, Suicidal Tendencies, and many more offered support for Mustaine, as well. See some of the social media posts below.

To our brother Dave, We are with you. Stay strong and all the best for your speedy recovery. Much love from all of us at Anthrax https://t.co/80H17DJagn — Anthrax (@Anthrax) June 17, 2019

Tout le monde is with you, Dave. We all love you and are with you 🖤💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻 @davemustaine https://t.co/eQlHjJYvUV — Cristina Scabbia (@MissScabbia) June 17, 2019

Sending positive vibes to @DaveMustaine who has just been diagnosed with throat cancer. Stay strong brother! @Megadeth @TheMEGACruise — OVERKILL (@OverkillBand) June 17, 2019

Believing in faith that God can and will heal and restore you my friend….. Many are with you in thoughts & prayers🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/e7kmrxs9fl — MichaelSweet Stryper (@michaelhsweet) June 17, 2019