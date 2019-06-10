Metallica’s Lars Ulrich hints at possible “Garage Inc. 2” album

Metallica's Lars Ulrich, photo by Melinda Oswandel

In a feature for the latest issue of Kerrang! magazine, Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich gave a strong hint that the band may have another Garage Inc. covers album in the works.

As part of the feature, the magazine asked the band questions that were submitted from fans, with one fan asking which songs the band would cover if there would be another Garage Inc. album. To which Ulrich bluntly responded, “Wait and see.”



Metallica’s “garage” series of cover songs began with the The $5.98 E.P.: Garage Days Re-Revisited, which saw the band covering Killing Joke, the Misfits, Budgie and Diamond Head. It was also the band’s first published material with Jason Newsted on bass. Previously, the band had covered “Am I Evil?” by Diamond Head and “Blitzkrieg” by Blitzkrieg on the Creeping Death 12-inch in 1984.

The EP shed light on Metallica’s musical influences, from post-punk to proto-metal, with 1998’s Garage Inc. expanding on this concept to create a full album of covers. Some of the band’s most endearing singles from this era are included in the collection, including covers of songs by Discharge, Bob Seger, Black Sabbath, and a passionate rendition of the traditional “Whiskey in the Jar” that still receives some radio play alongside their bigger hits. It was the last album to feature Newsted on bass.

Another Garage Inc. would certainly be a good tide-over as the band works on their next studio album.

For now, Metallica are still touring in support of their 2016 LP, Hardwired … To Self-Destruct. The band just returned overseas to continue their ongoing European tour with Ghost, and in November, they’ll embark on a jaunt of Australia and New Zealand with Slipknot. Prior to heading Down Under, the band will play a pair of “S&M2” performances with the San Francisco Symphony in September.