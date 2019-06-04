Metallica to play National Anthem at Game 3 of NBA Finals

Metallica, photo by Philip Cosores

Metallica will get Game 3 of the NBA Finals off to a rocking start when James Hetfield and Kirk Hammett perform a guitar rendition of the National Anthem before the home team Golden State Warriors take on the visiting Toronto Raptors.

The Warriors are Metallica’s hometown Bay area team, with Golden State playing in Oakland’s Oracle Arena, and Metallica based in San Francisco.



On their official website, Metallica posted the following:

We love to support our local teams, so we’re very excited to be a part of our hometown Golden State Warriors’ pursuit of their fourth NBA championship in five years! Look for James and Kirk to hit the hardwood and kick off Game 3 tomorrow, June 5th, with their rendition of the U.S. National Anthem and award-winning country artist Tenille Arts performing the Canadian National Anthem as the Warriors take on the Toronto Raptors in Oakland at Oracle Arena. Tip off is at 9:00 PM Eastern / 6:00 PM Pacific, so be sure to tune in early to ABC in the U.S. and Sportsnet in Canada to watch!

Congratulations to the Warriors for competing in the NBA Finals five seasons in a row!! We are honored and proud to be on hand during this year’s quest. Go Dubs!

The Warriors will actually be moving to the brand-new Chase Center in San Francisco next season, and Metallica will open the arena with in September with two “S&M2” shows with the San Francisco Symphony. See our pics and video of the festivities here.

(Buy: Tickets to Metallica’s Upcoming Shows

Metallica are currently home in between legs of their European tour. They’ll resume that trek this Saturday (June 8th) in Dublin, Ireland.

For the past several years, including earlier this year, Hetfield and Hammett have played “The Star-Spangled Banner” at San Francisco Giants games as part of the baseball team’s annual “Metallica Night”. See our pics from this season’s festivities here.