This summer, Metronomy are releasing a new album called Metronomy Forever. Due out September 13th through Because Music, it’s the band’s first since Summer 08 from 2016.
Spanning 17 tracks, their sixth full-length came together after frontman Joseph Mount relocated from the English countryside to Paris. It reflects not only on Mount’s new chapter in a new city, but all that’s transpired in Metronomy’s career thus far. He explained further in a statement:
“What happens is when you’re making music and you enter a world where you have achieved some sort of celebrity no matter how large or small you start to think about yourself in terms of legacy and what you’re going to leave behind and then you realise that’s limited to the interest people have in you. In the end I feel completely comfortable with it. The less importance you place in any art the more interesting it can become in a way…I’m making music, I’m going to do some concerts, I need to feed my children.”
(Read: The Top 50 Albums of 2016)
Following their “Lately” single last month, Metronomy are now teasing with the tasty “Salted Caramel Ice Cream”. The track comes with a Mount-directed music video in which two ice cream shops compete against one another.
Pre-order the new album here. In support, Metronomy are scheduled to play their first full UK/European tour this fall, tickets for which can be bought here.
In the time since Metronomy’s last album, Mount has kept by busy producing and writing material for both Jessie Ware (“Adore You”) and Robyn (multiple songs off the acclaimed Honey).
Metronomy Forever Artwork:
Metronomy Forever Tracklist:
01. Wedding
02. Whitsand Bay
03. Insecurity
04. Salted Caramel Ice Cream
05. Driving
06. Lately
07. Lying Now
08. Forever Is A Long Time
09. The Light
10. Sex Emoji
11. Walking In The Dark
12. Insecure
13. Miracle Rooftop
14. Upset My Girlfriend
15. Wedding Bells
16. Lately Going Spare
17. Ur Minxtape
Metronomy 2019 Tour Dates:
06/21 – Milan, IT @ Music is My Radar
06/28 – St. Gallen, CH @ Open Air Festival
06/29 – Luxembourg, LU @ Siren’s Call
07/04 – Glasgow, UK @ Electric Fields
07/05 – Casablanca, MA @ Jazzablanca
07/10 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival
07/13 – Dour, BE @ Dour Festival
07/14 – Tours, FR @ Terres Du Son
07/18 – Lisbon, PT @ Super Bock Super Rock
07/20 – Freiburg, DE @ ZMF Festival
07/25 – Lugano, CH @ ROAM
07/26 – Saint-Tropez, FR @ Plage de Rock
07/28 – Aulnoye-Aymeries, FR @ Les Nuits Secretes
08/17 – Saint-Malo, FR @ La Route du Rock
08/24 – Chorzow, PL @ Fest
08/31 – Stradbally, IE @ Electric Picnic
09/01 – Dorset, UK @ End of the Road Festival
10/09 – Bordeaux, FR @ Rocher de Palmer
10/10 – Nantes, FR @ Stereolux
10/11 – Lyon, FR @ Amphitheatre 3
10/12 – Toulouse, FR @ Le Bikini
10/15 – Paris, FR @ Olympia
10/18 – Nancy, FR @ Jazz Pulsations
10/19 – Antwerp, BE @ De Roma
10/21 – Munich, DE @ Tonhalle
10/22 – Cologne, DE @ Carlswerk
10/23 – Hamburg, DE @ Docks
10/24 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle
10/26 – Offenbach am Main, DE @ Capitol
10/28 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg
10/29 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega
11/06 – Southampton, UK @ Guildhall
11/08 – London, UK @ The Roundhouse
11/09 – Manchester, UK @ Academy
11/11 – Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy
11/13 – Glasgow, UK @ SWG3
11/14 – Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy
11/15 – Nottingham, UK @ Rock City
11/16 – Birmingham, UK @ The O2 Institute