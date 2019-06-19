Metronomy, photo by Gregoire Alexandre

This summer, Metronomy are releasing a new album called Metronomy Forever. Due out September 13th through Because Music, it’s the band’s first since Summer 08 from 2016.

Spanning 17 tracks, their sixth full-length came together after frontman Joseph Mount relocated from the English countryside to Paris. It reflects not only on Mount’s new chapter in a new city, but all that’s transpired in Metronomy’s career thus far. He explained further in a statement:



“What happens is when you’re making music and you enter a world where you have achieved some sort of celebrity no matter how large or small you start to think about yourself in terms of legacy and what you’re going to leave behind and then you realise that’s limited to the interest people have in you. In the end I feel completely comfortable with it. The less importance you place in any art the more interesting it can become in a way…I’m making music, I’m going to do some concerts, I need to feed my children.”

(Read: The Top 50 Albums of 2016)

Following their “Lately” single last month, Metronomy are now teasing with the tasty “Salted Caramel Ice Cream”. The track comes with a Mount-directed music video in which two ice cream shops compete against one another.

Pre-order the new album here. In support, Metronomy are scheduled to play their first full UK/European tour this fall, tickets for which can be bought here.

In the time since Metronomy’s last album, Mount has kept by busy producing and writing material for both Jessie Ware (“Adore You”) and Robyn (multiple songs off the acclaimed Honey).

Metronomy Forever Artwork:

Metronomy Forever Tracklist:

01. Wedding

02. Whitsand Bay

03. Insecurity

04. Salted Caramel Ice Cream

05. Driving

06. Lately

07. Lying Now

08. Forever Is A Long Time

09. The Light

10. Sex Emoji

11. Walking In The Dark

12. Insecure

13. Miracle Rooftop

14. Upset My Girlfriend

15. Wedding Bells

16. Lately Going Spare

17. Ur Minxtape

Metronomy 2019 Tour Dates:

06/21 – Milan, IT @ Music is My Radar

06/28 – St. Gallen, CH @ Open Air Festival

06/29 – Luxembourg, LU @ Siren’s Call

07/04 – Glasgow, UK @ Electric Fields

07/05 – Casablanca, MA @ Jazzablanca

07/10 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival

07/13 – Dour, BE @ Dour Festival

07/14 – Tours, FR @ Terres Du Son

07/18 – Lisbon, PT @ Super Bock Super Rock

07/20 – Freiburg, DE @ ZMF Festival

07/25 – Lugano, CH @ ROAM

07/26 – Saint-Tropez, FR @ Plage de Rock

07/28 – Aulnoye-Aymeries, FR @ Les Nuits Secretes

08/17 – Saint-Malo, FR @ La Route du Rock

08/24 – Chorzow, PL @ Fest

08/31 – Stradbally, IE @ Electric Picnic

09/01 – Dorset, UK @ End of the Road Festival

10/09 – Bordeaux, FR @ Rocher de Palmer

10/10 – Nantes, FR @ Stereolux

10/11 – Lyon, FR @ Amphitheatre 3

10/12 – Toulouse, FR @ Le Bikini

10/15 – Paris, FR @ Olympia

10/18 – Nancy, FR @ Jazz Pulsations

10/19 – Antwerp, BE @ De Roma

10/21 – Munich, DE @ Tonhalle

10/22 – Cologne, DE @ Carlswerk

10/23 – Hamburg, DE @ Docks

10/24 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle

10/26 – Offenbach am Main, DE @ Capitol

10/28 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg

10/29 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega

11/06 – Southampton, UK @ Guildhall

11/08 – London, UK @ The Roundhouse

11/09 – Manchester, UK @ Academy

11/11 – Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy

11/13 – Glasgow, UK @ SWG3

11/14 – Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy

11/15 – Nottingham, UK @ Rock City

11/16 – Birmingham, UK @ The O2 Institute