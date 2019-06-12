METZ "Dry Up" music video

METZ return this summer with Automat, a new album of rarities and B-sides. Featuring tracks dating as far back as 2009, the collection is being teased now with “Dry Up”.

The new song is an explosive tangle of noise and guitars hot to the touch. It also comes with a music video that captures the band’s equally sweaty and fierce live shows.



In a statement, frontman Alex Edkins spoke about the non-stop nature of METZ’s career and how “Dry Up” offered them an opportunity to assess all they’ve accomplished,

“METZ have been making music together for over 10 years,” says the band’s frontman Alex Edkins. “It’s been a blur. We’ve very rarely allowed ourselves to look backward. We’ve been hyper-focused on always moving forward at breakneck speed, perpetually fixated on what’s next. The video for ‘Dry Up,’ as well as the Automat album, is an attempt to pause, take a breath, look backward and take stock of our past. It’s intended to express how grateful we are to be able to do what we do. It’s a love letter to the incredible places we’ve traveled, the beautiful people we’ve met, to community, music, and friendship.”

Check out “Dry Up” below.

Automat, which was previewed last month with “Pure Auto”, arrives July 12th through Sub Pop. METZ plan to support the release with a handful of European tour dates.

METZ are currently working on their next album, the follow-up to 2017’s Strange Peace.