Miami Beach Pop Festival: Chance the Rapper, The Raconteurs, Juanes lead inaugural lineup

Chance the Rapper (Amy Price), Jack White (Joshua Melin), Juanes (Philip Cosores)

Miami Beach Pop Festival is a new three-day event taking place November 8th-10th, 2019 on Miami’s South Beach.

The inaugural lineup, as announced today, includes Chance the Rapper, The Raconteurs, Juanes, Nile Rodgers and Chic, Maggie Rogers, The Roots, Bomba Estereo, Margo Price, DJ Windows 98 (Arcade Fire’s Win Butler), Reignwolf, a “Sol Jam” led by Nile Rodgers, an all-star celebration of Bob Marley featuring his son Stephen Marley, and the Frost School of Music American Music Ensemble featuring Ben Folds.



Also playing are Jack Johnson, Daddy Yankee, Kygo, Leon Bridges, T-Pain, Sean Paul, Jessie Reyez, Quinn XCII, Kim Petras, Chelsea Cutler, Two Feet, The Hip Abduction, Stephen A. Clark, Zander, and more.

The festival will be held on the shore of South Beach between 5th and 10th streets, adjacent to the beachfront Lummus Park and the iconic Ocean Drive. Tickets go on sale beginning Friday, June 21st via the festival’s website.