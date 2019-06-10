Michael Rooker climbs aboard The Dark Tower series

Michael Rooker in The Walking Dead

Michael Rooker will head to Mid-World for Amazon’s forthcoming series adaptation of Stephen King’s The Dark Tower. According to Bloody Disgusting (via Michael Rooker Online), the veteran actor is currently filming the pilot in Croatia.

It’s worth noting that Rooker previously worked with showrunner Glen Mazzara on The Walking Dead. What’s more, he also played Sheriff Alan Pangborn in George A. Romero’s 1993 adaptation of King’s The Dark Half.



As to who he’s playing in The Dark Tower is anyone’s guess. Given his resume, he’ll likely be a villain, but as we outlined in our Stephen King MCU piece nearly half a decade ago, he would shine as the gunslinger’s mentor, Cortland Andrus.

Nevertheless, Rooker joins an evolving cast that includes Sam Strike as Roland Deschain, Jasper Pääkkönen as The Man in Black, Jerome Flynn as Steven Deschain, Joana Ribeiro as Susan Delgado, and Ana Padrão as Cordelia Delgado.

As previously reported, and the series will be a complete reboot, separate from the 2017 theatrical film and more aligned with the books. Instead, it will focus on a young Roland Deschain, learning the way of the gunslinger.

The series is expected to bow in 2020.

