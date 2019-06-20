Menu
Migos throw their own “Stripper Bowl” on new song: Stream

Named after an Atlanta party of the same name, in which Migos dropped $500,000 at a strip club

June 20, 2019
Not everyone was subjected to the pain of Maroon 5’s Super Bowl Halftime Show in Atlanta earlier this year. Elsewhere in the city that night, local rap heroes Migos celebrated strippers with their very own Stripper Bowl event. Today, the trio is releasing a song about that wild party.

“Bring the whips out for the Super Bowl/ 500 racks for the Stripper Bowl/ The money on the floor, better get it, ho,” Migos declare on the track’s chorus. Quavo, Takeoff, and Offset weren’t kidding about the stacks either; according to a teaser for the single’s impending video, the three-piece did indeed drop $500,000 that evening.

(Read: The 10 Most Anticipated Hip-Hop Albums of 2019)

Listen to the Buddah Bless-produced “Stripper Bowl” below.

And watch some video snippets:

View this post on Instagram

🏈👙🏈💃🏽🏈👙🏈

A post shared by Migos (@migos) on

View this post on Instagram

GANG BACK STRIPPER BOWL DROPS TOMORROW!!!! LETS GO

A post shared by OFFSET (@offsetyrn) on

“Stripper Bowl” follows the outfit’s “Pure Water” collaboration with producer Mustard and the Mountain Dew-commissioned “Position to Win”. Since Migos’ last group album, Culture II, dropped February 2018, each individual member has released their own solo debut.

