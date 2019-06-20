Migos throw their own “Stripper Bowl” on new song: Stream

Not everyone was subjected to the pain of Maroon 5’s Super Bowl Halftime Show in Atlanta earlier this year. Elsewhere in the city that night, local rap heroes Migos celebrated strippers with their very own Stripper Bowl event. Today, the trio is releasing a song about that wild party.

“Bring the whips out for the Super Bowl/ 500 racks for the Stripper Bowl/ The money on the floor, better get it, ho,” Migos declare on the track’s chorus. Quavo, Takeoff, and Offset weren’t kidding about the stacks either; according to a teaser for the single’s impending video, the three-piece did indeed drop $500,000 that evening.



Listen to the Buddah Bless-produced “Stripper Bowl” below.

And watch some video snippets:

“Stripper Bowl” follows the outfit’s “Pure Water” collaboration with producer Mustard and the Mountain Dew-commissioned “Position to Win”. Since Migos’ last group album, Culture II, dropped February 2018, each individual member has released their own solo debut.