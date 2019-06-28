Mike Patton and Jean-Claude Vennier share video for new single “Chansons D’Amour”: Stream

Mike Patton and Jean-Claude Vannier, via Ipecac Recordings

Mike Patton, of Faith No More fame, and French composer Jean-Claude Vannier are set to release their collaborative LP, Corpse Flower, on September 13th. In anticipation, the pair have shared a video for the new track “Chansons D’Amour”. Stream the video below.

The song itself is a smokey, understated composition. Patton almost narrates his lyrics, a la Serge Gainsbourg, to a lounge-y piano melody as string flourishes bring the song to peak grandeur. The video, directed by Eric Livingston, is a provocative counterpart with its subtle nudity and ritualistic elements.



“When I was a little boy, love songs terrified me, with their stupid Ophelias, faded flowers of melodramatics singers, quavering vocalizes of another time, barbaric rituals, screams of impatient sexes, furious and bloody refrains, like in this beautiful and poisonous video,” Vannier muses in a press release for the video. “Afterwards, I lived some love stories and it was even worse, all a bazaar puppet show that moved me despite myself, took me hostage and blames me for these crimes that I did not commit.”

The aforementioned Gainsbourg connection is relevant, as Patton and Vannier’s mutual desire to collaborate came from an encounter at a Gainsbourg retrospective at the Hollywood Bowl in 2011.

(See Also: 30 Years Ago, Faith No More Unleash The Real Thing)

“We spoke loosely about working together in the future… and it took some time,” Patton told The Quietus, “but after a few years I contacted him and we began to ignite some sparks.

Patton and Vannier’s Corpse Flower is available for pre-order here via Ipecac.