Miley Cyrus covers Nine Inch Nails’ “Head Like a Hole” at Glastonbury: Watch

Miley Cyrus pulled out all the stops for her debut appearance at Glastonbury.
The pop singer’s 16-song set was littered with unexpected covers and surprise guests. She and Mark Ronson opened the show with “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” featuring a brief cover of Amy Winehouse’s “Back in Black”. Subsequent renditions of “Mother’s Daughter” and “Unholy” incorporated elements of Led Zeppelin’s “Black Dog” and Metallica’s “Nothing Else Matters”, respectively.
Most notably, however, Cyrus followed up the live debut of “On A Roll”, her Black Mirror Nine Inch Nails remake, by covering Trent Reznor’s original composition in full.
In addition to Ronson, Cyrus was joined on stage by Lil Nas X and her father Billy Ray Cyrus for a performance of their viral smash “Old Town Road”.
Watch footage of Cyrus’ Glastonbury set and see the full setlist below.
That voice! 😍
A little bit of Led Zeppelin's Black Dog from @MileyCyrus there…#Glastonbury2019 #MileyGlasto pic.twitter.com/uSrBrenygs
— BBC Radio 2 (@BBCRadio2) June 30, 2019
R.I.P. Amy 😢 @MileyCyrus and @MarkRonson doing a cover of ‘Back To Black’ at Glastonbury. pic.twitter.com/97hU4nxIgt
— ill Will (@officialillwill) June 30, 2019
Miley Cyrus singing Nothing Else Matters by Metallica… omg… wow#GlastonburyFestival#GlastonburyFestival2019 pic.twitter.com/GMA412DQ1q
— Trend Amplifier (@queeninghere) June 30, 2019
Setlist:
Nothing Breaks Like a Heart (with Mark Ronson) (contains elements of “Back to Black” by Amy Winehouse)
Mother’s Daughter (Contains elements of ‘Black Dog’ by Led Zeppelin)
Unholy (Contains elements of ‘Nothing Else Matters’ by Metallica)
D.R.E.A.M.
Cattitude
We Can’t Stop
The Most (Live debut)
Party Up the Street
Malibu (Gigamesh Remix)
Jolene (Dolly Parton cover)
Party in the U.S.A.
Old Town Road (Lil Nas X cover) (with Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus)
Panini (Lil Nas X cover) (with Lil Nas X)
On a Roll (Ashley O cover) (Live debut)
Head Like a Hole (Nine Inch Nails cover)
Wrecking Ball