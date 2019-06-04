Mitski announces her “last show indefinitely”

Most days, it seems like Mitski never sleeps. It’s not because she’s still releasing music videos for Be The Cowboy songs, or because she’s regularly sharing new songs, or even because she’s getting caught up in controversies. It’s because she spends year after year touring nonstop. It looks like now she’s about to stay in one place.

Mitski announced her “last show indefinitely” via Twitter today. She implied she’s taking a break to get some much needed time to herself, as well as a stable place to live. The concert will take place on September 7th at the Summerstage in New York City’s Central Park. Lucy Dacus is set to open. Presale tickets go on sale June 5th at 10 a.m. EST, while general tickets go on sale June 7th at 10 a.m. EST.



“This will be my last show indefinitely, and and I’m glad it’s ending in NY where I came up,” her Tweets read. “It’s time to be a human again. And have a place to live.” Representatives for Mitski declined to comment.

(Read: 30 Most Anticipated Tours of 2019)

This will be my last show indefinitely, and and I'm glad it's ending in NY where I came up. Mitski Presale: June 5th at 10AM EDT (password: BETHECOWBOY)

General On Sale: June 7th at 10AM EDT Tickets at https://t.co/CgUHQ2SHmt pic.twitter.com/QZmKt6pbA0 — mitski (@mitskileaks) June 4, 2019

Yeah. It's time to be a human again. And have a place to live. — mitski (@mitskileaks) June 4, 2019

Ok…just to extra clarify, this show is in ***September*** All the shows I'm playing before September are still happening, including Houston, Los Angeles, Berlin, and Vienna, among others. Thanks. https://t.co/6NyxkY8ovT — mitski (@mitskileaks) June 4, 2019

Though she formally announced an end to her live shows, Mitski still has plenty of concerts left to perform — and tickets are still available here. Below, find her full list of tour dates, including her “last show indefinitely.”

Mitski 2019 Tour Dates:

06/04 — Austin, Texas @ ACL Live

06/05 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall #

06/06 — San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger #

06/25 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre &

07/16 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium %

07/19-21 — Seattle, WA @ Capitol Hill Block Party

07/26-28 — Niigata, JP @ Fuji Rock Festival

08/08 — Oslo, NO @ Oya Festival

08/09 — Gothenburg, SE @ Way Out West

08/09-11 — Helsinki, FI @ Flow Festival

08/17 — Porto, PT @ Paredes De Coura

08/30-09/01 — Stradbally, IE @ Electric Picnic

08/29-09/01 — Salisbury, UK @ End of the Road Festival

09/07 — New York City, NY @ Summerstage at Central Park ^

* = w/ Jay Som

& = w/ Death Cab For Cutie

% = w/ Julianna Barwick

# = w/ Dilly Dally

^ = Lucy Dacus