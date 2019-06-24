Mumford and Sons announce North American fall tour

Mumford and Sons have announced new tour dates for later this year.
In between festival appearances at San Diego’s KAABOO Del Mar and Austin City Limits, the UK indie rock veterans will play headlining shows in Phoenix, San Fransisco, Houston, Dallas, and Oklahoma City. Additionally, they’ll visit Mexico for a trio of shows in Guadalajara, Mexico City, and Monterrey.
See the updated tour schedule below, and get tickets here.
The forthcoming dates come in support of Mumford and Sons’ fourth studio album, Delta, which was released late last year. Read a track-by-track breakdown of the album.
Mumford & Sons 2019 Tour Dates:
06/27-30 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter Festival
08/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ Banc of California Stadium #
08/05 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center #
08/07 – Vancouver, BC @ BC Place Stadium #
08/09 – George, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre #
08/11 – Missoula, MT @ Ogren Park at Allegiance Field #
08/13 – West Valley City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre #
08/15 – Greenwood Village, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre ^
08/16 – Greenwood Village, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre $
08/17 – Greenwood Village, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre @
09/15 – San Diego, CA @ KAABOO Del Mar
09/16 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena
09/19 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
09/21 – Las Vegas, NV @ iHeartRadio Music Festival
09/24 – Guadalajara, MX @ Auditorio Telmex
09/25 – Mexico City, MX @ Pepsi Center WTC
09/28 – Monterrey, MX @ Showcenter
10/06 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival
10/08 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
10/09 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
10/11 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena
10/13 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival
# = w/ Portugal. the Man
^ = w/ Lord Huron
$ = w/ Tennis
@ = w/ Milk Carton Kids