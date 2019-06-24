Mumford and Sons announce North American fall tour

Mumford and Sons, photo by Gavin Batty

Mumford and Sons have announced new tour dates for later this year.

In between festival appearances at San Diego’s KAABOO Del Mar and Austin City Limits, the UK indie rock veterans will play headlining shows in Phoenix, San Fransisco, Houston, Dallas, and Oklahoma City. Additionally, they’ll visit Mexico for a trio of shows in Guadalajara, Mexico City, and Monterrey.



See the updated tour schedule below, and get tickets here.

The forthcoming dates come in support of Mumford and Sons’ fourth studio album, Delta, which was released late last year. Read a track-by-track breakdown of the album.

Mumford & Sons 2019 Tour Dates:

06/27-30 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter Festival

08/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ Banc of California Stadium #

08/05 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center #

08/07 – Vancouver, BC @ BC Place Stadium #

08/09 – George, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre #

08/11 – Missoula, MT @ Ogren Park at Allegiance Field #

08/13 – West Valley City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre #

08/15 – Greenwood Village, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre ^

08/16 – Greenwood Village, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre $

08/17 – Greenwood Village, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre @

09/15 – San Diego, CA @ KAABOO Del Mar

09/16 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

09/19 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

09/21 – Las Vegas, NV @ iHeartRadio Music Festival

09/24 – Guadalajara, MX @ Auditorio Telmex

09/25 – Mexico City, MX @ Pepsi Center WTC

09/28 – Monterrey, MX @ Showcenter

10/06 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival

10/08 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

10/09 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

10/11 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena

10/13 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival

# = w/ Portugal. the Man

^ = w/ Lord Huron

$ = w/ Tennis

@ = w/ Milk Carton Kids