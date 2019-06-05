Municipal Waste and Napalm Death

Crossover thrash favorites Municipal Waste and grindcore legends Napalm Death are teaming up for a fall US tour, with support from New York hardcore veterans Sick of It All and punk-thrashers Take Offense.

The tour kicks off October 3rd in Dallas, Texas, and runs through an October 23rd show in Los Angeles. Four of the first five shows, including three in Texas, will be extra special, with Revocation, Voivod, Psycroptic, Skeletal Remains, and Conjurer all joining the bill.



In a fascinating statement, Municipal Waste singer Tony Foresta said, “Ohhh, I’m exhausted. I’ve been on this street a thousand times. It’s never looked so strange. The faces…so cold. In the distance, a child is crying. Fatherless…a bastard child, perhaps. My back aches…my heart aches…but my feet (stops to look at feet)…my feet are resilient! Thank God I took off my heels, and put on my… HIMALAYAN WALKING SHOES! Also this tour is going to rule. Yes!”

Municipal Waste’s most recent album is 2017’s Slime and Punishment. Meanwhile, it’s been four years since Napalm Death dropped their last LP, 2015’s Apex Predator – Easy Meat, although the grindcore act is working on a new album for a 2020 release.

Tickets for all shows are already available at MunicipalWaste.net.

Municipal Waste, Napalm Death, Sick of It All, and Take Offense 2019 Tour Dates:

10/03 – Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey Live *

10/04 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk *

10/05 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall *

10/06 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City

10/07 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade *

10/09 – Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry

10/10 – Croydon, PA @ Neshaminy Creek Brewery

10/12 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom #

10/13 – Worcester, MA @ Rock N Shock Festival

10/14 – Syracuse, NY @ Westcott Theater

10/16 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theater

10/17 – Chicago, IL @ Metro Friday

10/18 – Lawrence, KS @ Granada Theater

10/19 – Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theater

10/20 – Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall

10/22 – San Francisco, CA @ Slim’s

10/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom %

* = plus Revocation, Voivod, Psycroptic, Skeletal Remains, Conjurer

# = plus Dropdead

% = plus Evildead