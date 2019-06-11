My Morning Jacket will celebrate the 20th anniversary of their debut album, The Tennessee Fire, with a newly announced expanded reissue.

Due out August 2nd from Darla Records, the package boasts the original 16-song Tennessee Fire LP alongside a bonus disc featuring 13 previously unreleased songs. The bonus tracks include demos (“Lil Billy”), alternative versions (“Evelyn is Not Real”, “Heartbreakin’ Man”), and newly revealed numbers (“John Dyes Her Hair Red”, “Finger on the Frog”). Also included is a three-track download card for an early version of “If All Else Fails” and two different takes on “The Bear”.

All of the My Morning Jacket goodness comes housed in gatefold jacket featuring previously unseen images of the band, a drawing Jim James once attached to a now lost love letter and the original Tennessee Fire demo, and a copy of James’ original handwritten letter of direction for sequencing and layout. There’s also a 10-inch by 10-inch litho print.

But the celebration doesn’t stop with merch. My Morning Jacket have also revealed a special anniversary show in New York. Taking place August 9th at Port Chester’s Capitol Theatre, the concert will see MMJ play The Tennessee Fire in full along with other select tracks from the era. The show is just the fourth performance the band has scheduled for 2019, and comes one day before their Forest Hills Stadium gig in Queens.

Those who have tickets to the Forest Hills show will have access to a special pre-sale for the anniversary concert beginning June 13th. General on-sale will launch on June 17th. Find more information at the band’s website, and get tickets to all of MMJ’s upcoming gigs here.

Pre-order the Tennessee Fire reissue at MMJ’s site. The art and tracklist are below.

The Tennessee Fire: 20th Anniversary Reissue Artwork:

The Tennessee Fire: 20th Anniversary Reissue Tracklist:

01. Heartbreakin Man

02. They Ran

03. The Bear

04. Nashville to Kentucky

05. Old Sept Blues

06. If All Else Fails

07. It’s About Twilight Now

08. Evelyn is Not Real

09. War Begun

10. Picture of You

11. I Will Be There When You Die

12. The Dark

13. By My Car

14. Butch Cassidy

15. I Think I’m Going to Hell

16. Untitled instrumental (Alabama Come Clean)

Bonus Disc

01. John Dyes Her Hair Red

02. Flew in on a Dead Horse

03. Yellow and Strobe

04. Lil Billy (Demo)

05. Evelyn is Not Real (First Version)

06. All This Joy Brings Different Feelings

07. Finger on the Frog

08. Gifts

09. Weeks Go by Like Days (Alternate Version)

10. Plasma Ball

11. Breathin’ Afterbirth

12. Heartbreakin’ Man (First Version)

13. I Think I’m Going to Hell (Two Meter Session)

Bonus Download

01. If All Else Fails (First Version)

02. The Bear (First Version)

03. The Bear (Third Version)

