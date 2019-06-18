Nas to release new children’s book I Know I Can

Nas, apparently, is for the kids. The New York rapper has announced a new children’s book series that’s set to launch with I Know I Can.

Taking its name from the track “I Can” off Nas’ 2002 album God’s Son, I Know I Can was penned by Nasir Jones himself and illustrated by Michael Lukowski. It’s said to be the introductory entry in a series “empowering kids to be whatever they want to be when they grow up.”



The book comes from MAJR (Mass Appeal Junior), the newly launched children’s line from Nas’ Mass Appeal. The subdivision will produce toys, clothes, and “innovative learning tools” aimed at inspiring the next generation.

“I’ve always understood the limitless power of young people, and being a father has brought it even closer to home,” said Nas in a statement. “We’re introducing MAJR to prepare today’s youth for tomorrow’s world. Our goal is to help children of all backgrounds fully realize their potential by tapping into their creativity in new and innovative ways.”

There’s no release date for MAJR’s first children’s book yet, but you can check out the cover artwork below. You can also catch Nas on tour this summer with Mary J. Blige; get tickets here.