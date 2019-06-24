New Order announces first-ever US residency in Miami

New Order have announced their first residency in America. They’re billing it as “Four at the Fillmore”, which finds the new wave legends performing across four nights at the Fillmore Miami Beach at the Jackie Gleason Theater.
Sadly, fans will have to wait nearly half a year. The dates are Tuesday, January 14th, Wednesday, January 15th with two more to follow on Friday, January 17th and and Saturday, January 18th.
Tickets go on sale Friday, June 28th. Special hotel packages are currently available on a special event website. The site also confirms that DJ Arthur Baker will be on hand with “special guests.”
If you recall, New Order performed a similar residency during 2017’s Manchester International Festival. Those festivities have since been bundled into a new live album, ∑(No,12k,Lg,17Mif) New Order + Liam Gillick: So it goes.., due out July 12th.
Can’t wait ’til January? Catch ’em overseas this summer! Consult the dates below and plan accordingly.
New Order 2019-20 Tour Dates:
06/28 – Lyon, FR @ Les Nuits de Fourviere Festival
06/30 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter
07/07 – Dublin, IE @ Summer Series At Trinity College Dublin
07/12 – Lucca, IT @ Lucca Summer Festival
07/18 – Bristol, UK @ Bristol Harbourside
07/21 – Cheshire, UK @ Bluedot Festival
07/24 – Rattvik, SE @ Dalhalla Amphitheatre
07/27 – Benidorm, ES @ Low Festival
08/15 – Paredes de Coura, PT @ Vodaphone Paredes de Coura
08/18 – Biddinghuizen, NL @ Lowlands Festival
08/25 – Portsmouth, UK @ Victorious Festival
09/21 – Madrid, ES @ Weekend City Festival
10/03 – Prague, CZ @ Lucerna Praha
10/05 – Munich, DE @ Philharmonic im Gasteig
10/07 – Berlin, DE @ Tempodrom
10/11 – Paris, FR @ Le Grand Rex
10/14 – Brussels, BE @ Forest National
10/17 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live
01/14/20 – Miami, FL @ Fillmore Miami Beach
01/15/20 – Miami, FL @ Fillmore Miami Beach
01/17/20 – Miami, FL @ Fillmore Miami Beach
01/18/20 – Miami, FL @ Fillmore Miami Beach