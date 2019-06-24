New Order announces first-ever US residency in Miami

New Order in Wynwood, Miami 2019, photo by Warren Jackson

New Order have announced their first residency in America. They’re billing it as “Four at the Fillmore”, which finds the new wave legends performing across four nights at the Fillmore Miami Beach at the Jackie Gleason Theater.

Sadly, fans will have to wait nearly half a year. The dates are Tuesday, January 14th, Wednesday, January 15th with two more to follow on Friday, January 17th and and Saturday, January 18th.



Tickets go on sale Friday, June 28th. Special hotel packages are currently available on a special event website. The site also confirms that DJ Arthur Baker will be on hand with “special guests.”

(Read: A Year with New Order: The Quiet Power of Legacy)

If you recall, New Order performed a similar residency during 2017’s Manchester International Festival. Those festivities have since been bundled into a new live album, ∑(No,12k,Lg,17Mif) New Order + Liam Gillick: So it goes.., due out July 12th.

Can’t wait ’til January? Catch ’em overseas this summer! Consult the dates below and plan accordingly.

New Order 2019-20 Tour Dates:

06/28 – Lyon, FR @ Les Nuits de Fourviere Festival

06/30 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter

07/07 – Dublin, IE @ Summer Series At Trinity College Dublin

07/12 – Lucca, IT @ Lucca Summer Festival

07/18 – Bristol, UK @ Bristol Harbourside

07/21 – Cheshire, UK @ Bluedot Festival

07/24 – Rattvik, SE @ Dalhalla Amphitheatre

07/27 – Benidorm, ES @ Low Festival

08/15 – Paredes de Coura, PT @ Vodaphone Paredes de Coura

08/18 – Biddinghuizen, NL @ Lowlands Festival

08/25 – Portsmouth, UK @ Victorious Festival

09/21 – Madrid, ES @ Weekend City Festival

10/03 – Prague, CZ @ Lucerna Praha

10/05 – Munich, DE @ Philharmonic im Gasteig

10/07 – Berlin, DE @ Tempodrom

10/11 – Paris, FR @ Le Grand Rex

10/14 – Brussels, BE @ Forest National

10/17 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live

01/14/20 – Miami, FL @ Fillmore Miami Beach

01/15/20 – Miami, FL @ Fillmore Miami Beach

01/17/20 – Miami, FL @ Fillmore Miami Beach

01/18/20 – Miami, FL @ Fillmore Miami Beach