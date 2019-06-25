The New Pornographers announce North American fall tour

The New Pornographers have announced new tour dates for later this year. It marks the band’s first proper outing in two years.
The 15-date trek kicks off in Toronto on August 17th and wraps up in Atlanta on November 12th. Along the way, the New Pornographers will perform at Pygmalion Music Festival in Urbana, IL and Roots N Blues N BBQ Festival in Columbia, MO.
What’s the occasion for the tour? Well, supposedly there’s new music from the band forthcoming. In the meantime, revisit the New Pornographers’ last album, 2017’s Whiteout Conditions, as well as a live rendition of the title track as performed on Late Show with Stephen Colbert that same year.
Presale tickets for their upcoming tour go on sale June 26th at 10 a.m. local time. Visit the band’s website for more information. Check out the full list of tour dates below.
The New Pornographers 2019 Tour Dates:
08/17 — Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
09/19 — Woodstock, NY @ Levon Helm Studios
09/27 — Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre
09/28 — Urbana, IL @ Pygmalion Music Festival
09/29 — Columbia, MO @ Roots N Blues N BBQ Festival
10/01 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
10/02 — Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre
10/03 — Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre
11/04 — Boston, MA @ Royale
11/05 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
11/07 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
11/08 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
11/10 — Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom
11/11 — Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
11/12 — Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre