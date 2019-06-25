The New Pornographers announce North American fall tour

The New Pornographers, photo by Ebru Yildiz

The New Pornographers have announced new tour dates for later this year. It marks the band’s first proper outing in two years.

The 15-date trek kicks off in Toronto on August 17th and wraps up in Atlanta on November 12th. Along the way, the New Pornographers will perform at Pygmalion Music Festival in Urbana, IL and Roots N Blues N BBQ Festival in Columbia, MO.



What’s the occasion for the tour? Well, supposedly there’s new music from the band forthcoming. In the meantime, revisit the New Pornographers’ last album, 2017’s Whiteout Conditions, as well as a live rendition of the title track as performed on Late Show with Stephen Colbert that same year.

Presale tickets for their upcoming tour go on sale June 26th at 10 a.m. local time. Visit the band’s website for more information. Check out the full list of tour dates below.

The New Pornographers 2019 Tour Dates:

08/17 — Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

09/19 — Woodstock, NY @ Levon Helm Studios

09/27 — Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre

09/28 — Urbana, IL @ Pygmalion Music Festival

09/29 — Columbia, MO @ Roots N Blues N BBQ Festival

10/01 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

10/02 — Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre

10/03 — Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

11/04 — Boston, MA @ Royale

11/05 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

11/07 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

11/08 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

11/10 — Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom

11/11 — Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

11/12 — Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre