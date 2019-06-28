Nick Cave: Morrissey’s political views are “irrelevant” to his musical legacy

Nick Cave (Ellie Pritts) and Morrissey (Philip Cosores)

Morrissey’s support of For Britain, a fringe UK political party with extreme, right-wing views, has led to an ongoing conversation over whether a musician’s own problematic beliefs should impact the legacy of the music he/she created.

Fellow Brit music legend Billy Bragg recently came out and said the former Smiths singer has “betrayed” and “broken the hearts” of Smiths fans worldwide. “The Smiths expressed a lot of people’s own sense of disconnect with society and helped them to find their own identity, and he’s totally trashed that,” Bragg argued. Meanwhile, the world’s oldest record store has ceased selling Morrissey’s music and several radio stations have banned him from their airwaves.



Nick Cave has a different perspective, however. The Bad Seeds leader has responded to a fan-submitted letter asking whether it’s “possible to separate the latter-day artist from his earlier art? “More specifically,” the fan continued, “what are your views on Morrissey, both early days and his newer more ugly persona?”

For his part, Cave subscribes to a similar belief to that of Morrissey’s former bandmate in The Smiths, Johnny Marr: art should not be intrinsically tied to the artist who created it.

“Personally, when I write a song and release it to the public, I feel it stops being my song,” Cave explained. “It has been offered up to my audience and they, if they care to, take possession of that song and become its custodian. The integrity of the song now rests not with the artist, but with the listener.”

Cave continued:

“When I listen to a beloved song – Neil Young’s ‘On the Beach’, for instance – I feel, at my very core, that that song is speaking to me and to me alone, that I have taken possession of that song exclusively. I feel, beyond all rationality, that the song has been written with me in mind and, as it weaves itself into the fabric of my life, I become its steward, understanding it better than anybody else ever could. I think we all can relate to this feeling of owning a song. This is the singular beauty of music.

Perhaps it doesn’t matter what Neil Young’s personal conduct may be like therefore, or Morrissey’s, as they have handed over ownership of the songs to their audience. Their views and behaviour are separate issues – Morrissey’s political opinion becomes irrelevant. Whatever inanities he may postulate, we cannot overlook the fact that he has written a vast and extraordinary catalogue, which has enhanced the lives of his many fans beyond recognition. This is no small thing. He has created original and distinctive works of unparalleled beauty, that will long outlast his offending political alliances.”

As such, Cave believes people who boycott art over the actions of their creators are only doing a disservice to themselves. “I respect and understand why people respond in this way, but can’t help but feel it is of significant personal loss to them,” Cave commented.

To close his response, Cave advised fans to “simply let Morrissey have his views, challenge them when and wherever possible, but allow his music to live on, bearing in mind we are all conflicted individuals – messy, flawed and prone to lunacies. We should thank God that there are some among us that create works of beauty beyond anything most of us can barely imagine, even as some of those same people fall prey to regressive and dangerous belief systems.”

