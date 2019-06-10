Nickelodeon details Are You Afraid of the Dark? revival

Are You Afraid of the Dark? (Nickelodeon)

Nickelodeon has released all sorts of details surrounding its forthcoming revival of Are You Afraid of the Dark?. As Deadline reports, the Midnight Society will return this October for three hour-long episodes.

The cast so far includes Sam Ashe Arnold (Best.Worst.Weekend.Ever.), Miya Cech (Rim of the World), Tamara Smart (Artemis Fowl), Jeremy Taylor (It), Lyliana Wray (Black-ish), and Rafael Casal (Blindspotting).



Project Almanac director Dean Israelite will helm the series from teleplays by Skiptrace writer BenDavid Grabinski. The series will reintroduce a new Midnight Society, who tell a spooky tale about the Carnival of Doom.

Fans should see this as something of a victory seeing how Paramount scrapped Gary Dauberman’s theatrical adaptation. That film was due to bow on October 4th, 2019, so hey, win-win overall.

Nickelodeon revealed plans last year to reboot other classic shows, including Rugrats, Rocko’s Modern Life, and Clarissa Explains It All. Later this month, All That will return to the network for a similar revival.

For now, revisit our complete ranking of the series in which Editorial Director Matt Melis dissected every … single … episode, giving his two cents on the storytellers, the ghouls, and the scares. It’s something.