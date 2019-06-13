Nickelodeon opening Good Burger pop-up restaurant

Kel Mitchell in Good Burger

Nickelodeon will soon make fiction a reality by opening up a real-life Good Burger. As Entertainment Weekly reports, the network has announced they’re launching a pop-up restaurant in Los Angeles in celebration of their new All That revival.

The installation is being produced by the same folks who designed the Saved By the Bell-themed pop-up in 2016. As such, fans can expect to chow down on all the goodies popularized by Kel Mitchell in both the OG series and the underrated 1997 movie.



A statement from Nickelodeon teases the pop-up will have “Good Burger-themed service experiences, merchandise, games, secret sauce and more.” Seeing how Kel caused nothing but trouble, fans might want to heed with caution at any “service experiences.”

While All That returns this Saturday, June 15th, the restaurant won’t open until July 10th. Tickets go on sale starting Monday, June 17th at 10 a.m. PST, and you can find more information here. Rest assured, if you get shut out, there’s always Mondo Burger across the street.

Below, you can watch Kel Mitchell announced the news himself.