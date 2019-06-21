Nicki Minaj's new single "Megatron"

Earlier in the week, Nicki Minaj and Trina unveiled a new collaboration, “BAPs”. While “BAPs” appears on Trina’s The One, which also drops today, Minaj simultaneously released her highly anticipated new track “Megatron”.

The Queen rapper began building buzz for her latest single last week, ending her social media hiatus by simply posting its title. Though initially it was unclear whether “Megatron” would be a single or a surprise LP, now, the hip-hop star has confirmed that its a standalone song. TheTransformers-inspired trap anthem finds Minaj in proper form and it comes accompanied with a steamy music video directed by Mike Ho, starring Nicki’s boyfriend, Kenneth Petty.



Watch the music video for “Megatron” below. Later today (June 21st), Minaj will air a new episode of her Queen Radio program on Apple Music’s Beats Tune in beginning at 5:00 p.m. EST.