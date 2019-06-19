Menu
New Music
The Best New Music in Rock, Alternative, Hip-Hop, and More
Expertly Curated by the CoS Staff

Nicki Minaj and Trina rework Cash Money’s “Project Chick” into “BAPs”: Stream

The collaborative track gives a familiar hook a new meaning

by
on June 19, 2019, 5:05pm
0 comments

image

Nicki Minaj's Top 5 Verses

image

Tour Stop: Kali Uchis and

image

Tour Stop: Lizzo, Bikini Kill,

image

Food References in Drake's Music

image

Migos' Top Songs

 

Nicki Minaj has teamed with Trina for a collaborative track from the latter’s forthcoming album, The One, which drops this Friday. Entitled “BAPS”, the new song repurposes a familiar hook and beat for fans of early 2000s hip-hop.

Yes, those marching horns are indeed culled from Cash Money Millionaires’ smash “Project Chick”. Bolstered by video game effects and a more thumping beat, the track gets flipped by Minaj and Trina. Where the original was all about wanting “a project chick… a hood-rat chick,” “BAPS” instead takes the woman player’s perspective as the pair rap about every guy they’ve ever swerved. It’s an explicit empowerment anthem where sex is so far from something to be ashamed of that it becomes a declaration of self.

Check it out below.

Trina’s The One is out June 21st. Nicki Minaj, meanwhile, released Queen last year.

Previous Story
I Prevail’s Steve Menoian on New Album Trauma, Chester Bennington’s Legacy, and Covering Taylor Swift
Next Story
Frances Bean Cobain unveils “raw and truthful” new song: Stream
No comments