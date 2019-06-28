Nipsey Hussle was murdered after accusing suspect of “snitching”: Prosecutor

Nipsey Hussle

More details have emerged regarding the circumstances leading to Nipsey Hussle’s tragic murder.

Transcripts from the grand jury trial of murder suspect, Eric Holder, reveal that Hussle accused Holder of “snitching” minutes before he was shot dead at his Marathon Clothing Company in Los Angeles in March. While testifying at Holder’s three-day grand jury hearing last month, Deputy District Attorney John McKinney detailed the moments that led up to Hussle’s death.



“Apparently, the conversation had something to do with [Hussle] telling Mr. Holder that word on the street was that Mr. Holder was snitching,” McKinney told the grand jury (via the Los Angeles Times). “The conversation wasn’t particularly intense. It wasn’t particularly belligerent.”

McKinney added that Holder was heard saying to Hussle: “So you’ve never snitched?” or “Haven’t you snitched?”

(Read: Hip-Hop Community Reacts to the Death of Nipsey Hussle)

Previously, TMZ caught word of this. Upon Holder’s arrest, they noted that “Nipsey asked [Holder] if he had snitched to cops in the past, because that was the word around town. [Holder] felt disrespected, left to grab a gun… then allegedly returned to get revenge.”

The prosecution’s description of events is based on a testimony he was given from Holder’s getaway driver, who was offered immunity in exchange for her testimony, reports The New York Times. The driver was dating Holder at the time. After the initial conversation, she drove away, only to have Holder demand she return to the parking lot “under threat of violence” while he loaded a gun in her car. A coroner testified that Hussle sustained at least 10 gunshot wounds.

Since Hussle’s unexpected death, the veteran rapper has been memorialized with tributes from Rihanna, Chance the Rapper, Drake, Meek Mill, and others — including words from Barack Obama, Kendrick Lamar, and JAY-Z at his memorial service. Hussle was only 33 years old when he died. During the procession that followed his memorial service, four people were shot, resulting in one death and three injuries.

City Councilman Marqueece Harris-Dawson wants to rename the South Los Angeles intersection where Hussle was killed, the crossing point of Crenshaw and West Slauson Avenue, as Ermias “Nipsey Hussle” Asghedom Square. Over 500,000 people have signed a petition in support of the decision.