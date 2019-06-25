Noah Gundersen

Noah Gundersen has announced his new album, Lover. Due out August 23rd on Cooking Vinyl, the record is his fourth solo full-length record and follows 2017’s White Noise. As a first listen, the folk singer-songwriter has shared the emotional lead track “Robin Williams”.

Lover was recorded alongside Gundersen’s longtime producer/engineer collaborator Andy D. Park in Seattle. Over two years of sessions at The Crumb studio, Gundersen took a very patience approach to creating the effort’s 13 tracks, filing them with rich intimacy.



“This record is deeply personal,” Gundersen said in a press release. “It’s about love, it’s about failure, it’s about drugs, it’s about sex, it’s about age, it’s about regret, it’s about itself (very meta, I know) and it’s about finding peace. I think it’s the most I’ve ever put of myself into something. It’s been cathartic. I’ve cried a lot.”

The lead single, “Robin Williams”, might make you cry, too. Evoking the memory of the believed comedian, Gundersen wrestles with the finality of life and struggles with ideas like “nothing lasts forever/ And every other trope.” Take a listen via its accompanying music video below.

Pre-orders for Lover are going on now. The artwork and tracklist are ahead.

Lover Artwork:

Lover Tracklist:

01. Robin Williams

02. Crystal Creek

03. Lover

04. Watermelon

05. Lose You

06. Out Of Time

07. Audrey Hepburn

08. Older

09. Wild Horses

10. So What

11. Little Cup

12. All My Friends

13. Kamikaze

Gundersen will support Lover on a large North American tour. Check the schedule below, and look for tickets here.

Noah Gundersen 2019 Tour Dates:

09/19 – Bellingham, WA @ Wild Buffalo

09/22 – Spokane, WA @ Lucky You Lounge

09/24 – Boise, ID @ Neurolux

09/26 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The State Room

09/27 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

09/28 – Fort Collins, CO @ Washington’s

09/30 – Kansas City, MO @ recordBar

10/01 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

10/02 – Milwaukee, WI @ Colectivo

10/04 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

10/05 – Indianapolis, IN @ Hi@Fi

10/06 – Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar

10/08 – Detroit, MI @ El Club

10/09 – Toronto, ON @ Opera House

10/11 – Portland, ME @ Port City Music Hall

10/12 – Boston, MA @ Sinclair

10/14 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes

10/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

10/16 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat

10/17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall Of Williamsburg

10/19 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Rex Theater

10/20 – Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall

10/22 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

10/23 – Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre

10/25 – Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle

10/26 – Nashville, TN @ Basement East

10/27 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

10/28 – Birmingham, AL @ The Saturn

10/30 – Houston, TX @ Heights Theater

11/01 – Austin, TX @ Antone’s

11/02 – Dallas, TX @ Kessler

11/03 – Waco, TX @ Common Grounds

11/06 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

11/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

11/08 – San Luis Obispo, CA @ The Siren

11/09 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

11/11 – Bend, OR @ Volcanic Theatre Pub

11/12 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

11/15 – Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre

11/16 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox