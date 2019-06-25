Noah Gundersen has announced his new album, Lover. Due out August 23rd on Cooking Vinyl, the record is his fourth solo full-length record and follows 2017’s White Noise. As a first listen, the folk singer-songwriter has shared the emotional lead track “Robin Williams”.
Lover was recorded alongside Gundersen’s longtime producer/engineer collaborator Andy D. Park in Seattle. Over two years of sessions at The Crumb studio, Gundersen took a very patience approach to creating the effort’s 13 tracks, filing them with rich intimacy.
“This record is deeply personal,” Gundersen said in a press release. “It’s about love, it’s about failure, it’s about drugs, it’s about sex, it’s about age, it’s about regret, it’s about itself (very meta, I know) and it’s about finding peace. I think it’s the most I’ve ever put of myself into something. It’s been cathartic. I’ve cried a lot.”
The lead single, “Robin Williams”, might make you cry, too. Evoking the memory of the believed comedian, Gundersen wrestles with the finality of life and struggles with ideas like “nothing lasts forever/ And every other trope.” Take a listen via its accompanying music video below.
Pre-orders for Lover are going on now. The artwork and tracklist are ahead.
Lover Artwork:
Lover Tracklist:
01. Robin Williams
02. Crystal Creek
03. Lover
04. Watermelon
05. Lose You
06. Out Of Time
07. Audrey Hepburn
08. Older
09. Wild Horses
10. So What
11. Little Cup
12. All My Friends
13. Kamikaze
Gundersen will support Lover on a large North American tour. Check the schedule below, and look for tickets here.
Noah Gundersen 2019 Tour Dates:
09/19 – Bellingham, WA @ Wild Buffalo
09/22 – Spokane, WA @ Lucky You Lounge
09/24 – Boise, ID @ Neurolux
09/26 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The State Room
09/27 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater
09/28 – Fort Collins, CO @ Washington’s
09/30 – Kansas City, MO @ recordBar
10/01 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
10/02 – Milwaukee, WI @ Colectivo
10/04 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
10/05 – Indianapolis, IN @ Hi@Fi
10/06 – Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar
10/08 – Detroit, MI @ El Club
10/09 – Toronto, ON @ Opera House
10/11 – Portland, ME @ Port City Music Hall
10/12 – Boston, MA @ Sinclair
10/14 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes
10/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts
10/16 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat
10/17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall Of Williamsburg
10/19 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Rex Theater
10/20 – Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall
10/22 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
10/23 – Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre
10/25 – Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle
10/26 – Nashville, TN @ Basement East
10/27 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
10/28 – Birmingham, AL @ The Saturn
10/30 – Houston, TX @ Heights Theater
11/01 – Austin, TX @ Antone’s
11/02 – Dallas, TX @ Kessler
11/03 – Waco, TX @ Common Grounds
11/06 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
11/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
11/08 – San Luis Obispo, CA @ The Siren
11/09 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent
11/11 – Bend, OR @ Volcanic Theatre Pub
11/12 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
11/15 – Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre
11/16 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox