Noel Gallagher has once again proved he’s an awful brother. In a new column for Wired (via NME), the former Oasis guitarist and vocalist once again tossed some shade at his brother Liam while shutting down the prospects of a reunion.

“If they want to hear old Oasis songs, they’re being played by a fat man in an anorak somewhere, you know, with shorts on. So they can go and see that,” he wrote. “I’ve no desire at all to get back involved with Oasis.”



Ahem, for reference:

When pressed about the column on Twitter, Liam kept his cool:

Im REALLY upset — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) June 21, 2019

You mean chins — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) June 21, 2019

In the event fans were still holding out hope that Liam’s plea last year to “get the Big-O back together” might be answered, Noel doubled-down on his sentiments. He added, “I’m afraid Oasis is in the past and that’s it. There’s a lot of people in England who refuse to accept that it’s over.”

He then turned to a more poetic metaphor, writing, “It’s like when they watch box sets and they don’t like the ending. They refuse to believe that is the way it ends because they didn’t want it to end like that.”

In other words, don’t just look back in anger, don’t look back at all.

Noel recently released a new EP with his post-Oasis group The High Flying Birds called Black Star Dancing. Meanwhile, Liam is set to drop his sophomore solo LP, Why Me? Why Not., in September.