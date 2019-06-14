Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds release Black Star Dancing EP: Stream

Noel Gallagher and his High Flying Birds have released their new EP, Black Star Dancing. Stream the five-track effort below via Spotify and Apple Music.

The follow-up to 2017’s Who Built the Moon?, Black Star Dancing features three new songs: the title track, “Rattling Rose”, and “Sail On”. The final two songs are alternate versions of “Black Star Dancing”; “Sail On” is the only track that wasn’t made available prior to the full EP’s release.



In a series of press releases, the British rocker cited the influence of David Bowie, INXS, U2, and ZZ Top (“Black Star Dancing”), as well as Chris Rea, Mike and the Mechanics, Chris De Burgh, and Slipknot (“Rattling Rose”). You can hear it all by listening in to Black Star Dancing below.

The EP comes ahead of Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds’ summer tour with Smashing Pumpkins. Get tickets here.

Also, be on the look out for new music from Noel’s brother, Liam Gallagher, who recently set a September 20th release date for his Why Me? Why Not. album. He also shared the lead single “Shockwave”.

Black Star Dancing EP Artwork:

Black Star Dancing EP Tracklist:

01. Black Star Dancing

02. Rattling Rose

03. Sail On

04. Black Star Dancing (12” Mix)

05. Black Star Dancing (The Reflex Revision)