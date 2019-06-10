Notorious B.I.G. in Brooklyn

A Brooklyn street now bears the name of hip-hop legend Notorious B.I.G.

During an event held Monday, the Fulton Street intersection between Gates Avenue and St. James Place was renamed “Christopher Wallace Way.” The iconic rapper long considered the area near Bedford-Stuyvesant his home.



Today’s street renaming ceremony was open to the public. Biggie’s friends and family attended the event, including mother Voletta Wallace and his two children. Members of the City Council, who voted unanimously 48-0 for the name-change, also made appearances.

“Honoring Biggie symbolizes more than just one man,” LeRoy McCarthy, the culture advocated who spearheaded the initiative, commented to Rolling Stone. “It symbolizes a culture. It symbolizes a borough. It symbolizes a people, and hip-hop is worldwide.”

The naming of Christopher Wallace Way comes just weeks after Wu-Tang Clan were honored with their very own district in their hometown borough of Staten Island. In 2013, a Brooklyn park was named after the late Beastie Boys member Adam “MCA” Yauch.

“I’m happy that NYC officials are finally giving the city’s indigenous ‘hip-hop’ music the respect and recognition that it deserves,” McCarthy told Gothamist last year. “It took a long time and lots of hard work to advance the Christopher Wallace Way & Wu-Tang Clan District street co-naming, but ya know what, Hip Hop Don’t Stop.”

Biggie was murdered in 1997 at the young age of 24. Prior to his death, he cemented himself in the hip-hop history books with his 1994 debut, Ready to Die.

Sophomore album Life After Death, which was released only weeks after Biggie’s passing, earned him three Grammy nominations. This past May would’ve marked the rapper’s 47th birthday.

Check out video footage and pics from today’s Biggie street naming ceremony.

The Notorious B.I.G. is finally getting his way — the co-naming of Fulton St. and St. James Pl., where Christoper Wallace aka "Biggie Smalls" lived, is happening now! #bkreader #notoriousbig #christopherwallace #biggiesmalls #Brooklyn pic.twitter.com/tWJM3EbaaW — BK Reader (@TheBKReader) June 10, 2019