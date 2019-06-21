The Obamas and U2 are vacationing together in France

The Obamas and U2 vacationing in France, photo via TMZ

After inking original programming deals with both Netflix and Spotify, Barack and Michelle Obama are now enjoying some well-deserved R&R and luxury accommodations in France. For one of their vacation days, the two political powerhouses were joined by none other than U2.

Bono and The Edge accompanied the Obama family, including daughters Malia and Sasha, as they took in the sights of Èze, a village located about 10 miles east of Nice. They all then grabbed lunch at gourmet restaurant La Chèvre d’Or. You could say it was a… “Beautiful Day”.



The Obamas and U2 being vacation buddies shouldn’t come as a total surprise. The Irish rockers were pretty involved in Barack’s two terms in the White House. Not only did Barack assist with the frontman’s ONE campaign, but U2’s music was prominently featured on the former president’s playlists and presidential campaigns. For his farewell address in 2017, Barack walked out to the tune of U2’s “City of Blinding Lights”.

U2 are scheduled to relaunch their “Joshua Tree Tour” this fall. Grab tickets to all their upcoming shows here.