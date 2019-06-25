Oh Sees announce new album, Face Stabber, share “Henchlock”: Stream

Never ones to sit idly by, Oh Sees will soon return with yet another new album. Face Stabber officially arrives August 16th through Castle Face Records.
Spanning a total of 14 tracks, Face Stabber follows last summer’s Smote Reverser. It also comes after the prolific band’s pair of 2017 albums, Orc and Memory of a Cut Off Head (released under their OCS moniker).
Today’s announcement comes alongside the record’s frightening artwork seen below, as well as lead single “Henchlock”. The closing track is a much jazzier offering than what we’re used to from the California psych rockers, but is still a treat all the same.
Check it out below.
John Dwyer & co. will bring Face Stabber all across North America on a tour that runs from August through October. Grab your tickets here.
Face Stabber Artwork:
Face Stabber Tracklist:
01. The Daily Heavy
02. The Experimenter
03. Face Stabber
04. Snickersnee
05. Fu Xi
06. Scutum & Scorpius
07. Gholü
08. Poisoned Stones
09. Psy-Ops Dispatch
10. S.S. Luker’s Mom
11. Heartworm
12. Together Tomorrow
13. Captain Loosely
14. Henchlock