Oh Sees announce new album, Face Stabber, share “Henchlock”: Stream

Oh Sees, photo by Autumn Andel

Never ones to sit idly by, Oh Sees will soon return with yet another new album. Face Stabber officially arrives August 16th through Castle Face Records.

Spanning a total of 14 tracks, Face Stabber follows last summer’s Smote Reverser. It also comes after the prolific band’s pair of 2017 albums, Orc and Memory of a Cut Off Head (released under their OCS moniker).



Today’s announcement comes alongside the record’s frightening artwork seen below, as well as lead single “Henchlock”. The closing track is a much jazzier offering than what we’re used to from the California psych rockers, but is still a treat all the same.

Check it out below.

John Dwyer & co. will bring Face Stabber all across North America on a tour that runs from August through October. Grab your tickets here.

Face Stabber Artwork:

Face Stabber Tracklist:

01. The Daily Heavy

02. The Experimenter

03. Face Stabber

04. Snickersnee

05. Fu Xi

06. Scutum & Scorpius

07. Gholü

08. Poisoned Stones

09. Psy-Ops Dispatch

10. S.S. Luker’s Mom

11. Heartworm

12. Together Tomorrow

13. Captain Loosely

14. Henchlock