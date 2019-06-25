Menu
New Music
The Best New Music in Rock, Alternative, Hip-Hop, and More
Expertly Curated by the CoS Staff

Oh Sees announce new album, Face Stabber, share “Henchlock”: Stream

The 14-track collection comes ahead of the band's North American tour

by
on June 25, 2019, 12:28pm
0 comments
oh sees face stabber new album garage rock
Oh Sees, photo by Autumn Andel

Never ones to sit idly by, Oh Sees will soon return with yet another new album. Face Stabber officially arrives August 16th through Castle Face Records.

Spanning a total of 14 tracks, Face Stabber follows last summer’s Smote Reverser. It also comes after the prolific band’s pair of 2017 albums, Orc and Memory of a Cut Off Head (released under their OCS moniker).

Today’s announcement comes alongside the record’s frightening artwork seen below, as well as lead single “Henchlock”. The closing track is a much jazzier offering than what we’re used to from the California psych rockers, but is still a treat all the same.

Check it out below.

 

John Dwyer & co. will bring Face Stabber all across North America on a tour that runs from August through October. Grab your tickets here.

Face Stabber Artwork:

oh sees face stabber new album artwork cover Oh Sees announce new album, Face Stabber, share Henchlock: Stream

Face Stabber Tracklist:
01. The Daily Heavy
02. The Experimenter
03. Face Stabber
04. Snickersnee
05. Fu Xi
06. Scutum & Scorpius
07. Gholü
08. Poisoned Stones
09. Psy-Ops Dispatch
10. S.S. Luker’s Mom
11. Heartworm
12. Together Tomorrow
13. Captain Loosely
14. Henchlock

Previous Story
Morrissey claims he can’t be racist because “everyone ultimately prefers their own race”
Next Story
GWAR announce fall 2019 “Use Your Collusion” North American tour
No comments