Roy Orbison and Buddy Holly's Rock 'n' Roll Dream Tour

As we reported earlier this year, Roy Orbison and Buddy Holly holograms are hitting the road together for a joint trek. Today, North American dates for the “The Rock ‘N’ Roll Dream Tour” have been announced.

The lengthy run begins September 19th in San Francisco and extends all way through November 20th. Holographic forms of the rock icons are expected to “perform” in San Francisco, Tucson, Denver, Salt Lake City, Cincinnati, and St. Louis. Other cities on the itinerary include Louisville, Jacksonville, Atlanta, Albany, Boston, and Toronto.



Per the tour’s official website, each “concert experience” will feature “remastered audio from both legends alongside a live band and back up singers.” Running time clocks in somewhere between 75 and 90 minutes.

The Orbison and Holly holograms come from the minds of BASE Hologram, the same company behind the recently postponed Amy Winehouse hologram tour. In a statement on “The Rock ‘N’ Roll Dream Tour”, BASE CEO Brian Becker talked about their decision to use a version of Holly circa 1957:

“This was when Buddy was in his prime, where he was on top of the charts and charming audiences across the country with his catchy tracks and trademark ‘geek chic’ look,” he said. “In fact, one of the things that really makes this particular hologram tour stand out is that a new generation of fans will finally get to see what Buddy Holly really looked like.

What people may not have realized is most of the color shots of him had been retouched over the years and the video is in grainy black & white,” he continued. “What you are going to see here is true Buddy at his finest and exactly how he would have looked if you saw him on tour.”

Tickets go on general sale June 21st, grab tickets here. A European and the UK iteration of “The Rock ‘N’ Roll Dream Tour” will run concurrently in October.

Find the full tour schedule below.

Rock ‘N’ Roll Dream Tour 2019 North American Tour Dates:

09/19 – San Francisco, CA @ Palace of Fine Arts

09/20 – Redding, CA @ Redding Civic Auditorium

09/21 – Stockton, CA @ Bob Hope Theatre

09/24 – Santa Cruz, CA @ Santa Cruz Civic Auditorium

09/25 – Hanford, CA @ Fox Theatre

09/26 – Santa Barbara, CA @ The Granada Theatre

09/27 – Beverly Hills, CA @ Saban Theater

09/28 – Bakersfield, CA @ Majestic Fox Theater

09/30 – Riverside, CA @ Fox Performing Arts Center

10/01 – San Diego, CA @ TBD

10/03 – Tucson, AZ @ Tucson Music Hall

10/04 – Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Arts Center

10/06 – Albuquerque, NM @ Popejoy Hall

10/07 – Fort Collins, CO @ The Lincoln Center

10/08 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

10/09 – Colorado Springs, CO @ Pikes Peak Center

10/10 – Salt Lake City, UT @ George S. and Dolores Dore Eccles Theater

10/11 – Helena, MT @ Helena Civic Center

10/12 – Missoula, MT @ Dennison Theatre

10/14 – Boise, ID @ Morrison Center

10/17 – Prior Lake, MN @ Mystic Lake Casino

10/20 – Kansas City, MO @ Midland Theater

10/22 – Cedar Rapids, IA @ Paramount Theatre

10/23 – St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre

10/24 – Peoria, IL @ Civic Center

10/25 – Madison, WI @ Orpheum Theatre

10/27 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Devos Hall

10/28 – Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre

10/29 – Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre

10/30 – Louisville, KY @ The Louisville Palace

11/01 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Broward Center

11/02 – Melbourne, FL @ Maxwell C. King Center

11/03 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

11/04 – Sarasota, FL @ Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

11/06 – Jacksonville, FL @ Florida Theatre

11/08 – Atlanta, GA @ Atlanta Symphony Hall

11/09 – Raleigh, NC @ Memorial Auditorium

11/10 – Collingswood, NJ @ Scottish Rite Auditorium

11/13 – New Brunswick, NJ @ State Theatre

11/15 – Albany, NY @ The Egg

11/16 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center Shubert Theatre

11/17 – Rochester, NY @ Auditorium Theatre

11/19 – Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Concert Hall

11/20 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

Rock ‘N’ Roll Dream Tour 2019 European/UK Tour Dates:

10/07 – Dublin, IE @ 3 Arena

10/08 – Belfast, UK @ Waterfront Hall

10/10 – Newcastle, UK @ Utilita Arena

10/11 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo

10/12 – Liverpool, UK @ M&S Bank Arena

10/13 – Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena

10/14 – Hull, UK @ Bonus Arena

10/16 – Glasgow, UK @ Sec Armadillo

10/17 – Birmingham, UK @ Resorts World Arena

10/18 – Bournemouth, UK @ Bournemouth International Centre

10/21 – Nottingham, UK @ Royal Concert Hall

10/22 – Brighton, UK @ Brighton Centre

10/23 – Cardiff, UK @ Motorpoint Arena

10/24 – London, UK @ Hammersmith Apollo

Peep a preview of the Holly hologram: