As we reported earlier this year, Roy Orbison and Buddy Holly holograms are hitting the road together for a joint trek. Today, North American dates for the “The Rock ‘N’ Roll Dream Tour” have been announced.
The lengthy run begins September 19th in San Francisco and extends all way through November 20th. Holographic forms of the rock icons are expected to “perform” in San Francisco, Tucson, Denver, Salt Lake City, Cincinnati, and St. Louis. Other cities on the itinerary include Louisville, Jacksonville, Atlanta, Albany, Boston, and Toronto.
Per the tour’s official website, each “concert experience” will feature “remastered audio from both legends alongside a live band and back up singers.” Running time clocks in somewhere between 75 and 90 minutes.
The Orbison and Holly holograms come from the minds of BASE Hologram, the same company behind the recently postponed Amy Winehouse hologram tour. In a statement on “The Rock ‘N’ Roll Dream Tour”, BASE CEO Brian Becker talked about their decision to use a version of Holly circa 1957:
“This was when Buddy was in his prime, where he was on top of the charts and charming audiences across the country with his catchy tracks and trademark ‘geek chic’ look,” he said. “In fact, one of the things that really makes this particular hologram tour stand out is that a new generation of fans will finally get to see what Buddy Holly really looked like.
What people may not have realized is most of the color shots of him had been retouched over the years and the video is in grainy black & white,” he continued. “What you are going to see here is true Buddy at his finest and exactly how he would have looked if you saw him on tour.”
Tickets go on general sale June 21st, grab tickets here. A European and the UK iteration of “The Rock ‘N’ Roll Dream Tour” will run concurrently in October.
Find the full tour schedule below.
Rock ‘N’ Roll Dream Tour 2019 North American Tour Dates:
09/19 – San Francisco, CA @ Palace of Fine Arts
09/20 – Redding, CA @ Redding Civic Auditorium
09/21 – Stockton, CA @ Bob Hope Theatre
09/24 – Santa Cruz, CA @ Santa Cruz Civic Auditorium
09/25 – Hanford, CA @ Fox Theatre
09/26 – Santa Barbara, CA @ The Granada Theatre
09/27 – Beverly Hills, CA @ Saban Theater
09/28 – Bakersfield, CA @ Majestic Fox Theater
09/30 – Riverside, CA @ Fox Performing Arts Center
10/01 – San Diego, CA @ TBD
10/03 – Tucson, AZ @ Tucson Music Hall
10/04 – Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Arts Center
10/06 – Albuquerque, NM @ Popejoy Hall
10/07 – Fort Collins, CO @ The Lincoln Center
10/08 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre
10/09 – Colorado Springs, CO @ Pikes Peak Center
10/10 – Salt Lake City, UT @ George S. and Dolores Dore Eccles Theater
10/11 – Helena, MT @ Helena Civic Center
10/12 – Missoula, MT @ Dennison Theatre
10/14 – Boise, ID @ Morrison Center
10/17 – Prior Lake, MN @ Mystic Lake Casino
10/20 – Kansas City, MO @ Midland Theater
10/22 – Cedar Rapids, IA @ Paramount Theatre
10/23 – St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre
10/24 – Peoria, IL @ Civic Center
10/25 – Madison, WI @ Orpheum Theatre
10/27 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Devos Hall
10/28 – Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre
10/29 – Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre
10/30 – Louisville, KY @ The Louisville Palace
11/01 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Broward Center
11/02 – Melbourne, FL @ Maxwell C. King Center
11/03 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall
11/04 – Sarasota, FL @ Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall
11/06 – Jacksonville, FL @ Florida Theatre
11/08 – Atlanta, GA @ Atlanta Symphony Hall
11/09 – Raleigh, NC @ Memorial Auditorium
11/10 – Collingswood, NJ @ Scottish Rite Auditorium
11/13 – New Brunswick, NJ @ State Theatre
11/15 – Albany, NY @ The Egg
11/16 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center Shubert Theatre
11/17 – Rochester, NY @ Auditorium Theatre
11/19 – Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Concert Hall
11/20 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
Rock ‘N’ Roll Dream Tour 2019 European/UK Tour Dates:
10/07 – Dublin, IE @ 3 Arena
10/08 – Belfast, UK @ Waterfront Hall
10/10 – Newcastle, UK @ Utilita Arena
10/11 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo
10/12 – Liverpool, UK @ M&S Bank Arena
10/13 – Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena
10/14 – Hull, UK @ Bonus Arena
10/16 – Glasgow, UK @ Sec Armadillo
10/17 – Birmingham, UK @ Resorts World Arena
10/18 – Bournemouth, UK @ Bournemouth International Centre
10/21 – Nottingham, UK @ Royal Concert Hall
10/22 – Brighton, UK @ Brighton Centre
10/23 – Cardiff, UK @ Motorpoint Arena
10/24 – London, UK @ Hammersmith Apollo
Peep a preview of the Holly hologram: