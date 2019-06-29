Paul McCartney and Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler cover The Beatles’ “Helter Skelter”: Watch

Paul McCartney and Aerosmith's Steven Tyler perform "Helter Skelter"

Paul McCartney treated his Las Vegas fans to a special encore surprise on Friday night. He invited out Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler to help him perform his hard rock, Beatles anthem, “Helter Skelter”.

Of course, Tyler is no stranger to the tune, having performed it regularly with his Boston outfit throughout the decades. However, hearing his trademark snarl paired up with Macca’s OG rasp is admittedly nothing short of awesome.



Watch below.

McCartney is currently on tour across North America in support of last year’s Egypt Station. Aerosmith, however, are hanging around Vegas for their “Deuces Are Wild” shows, which they’ll soon bring to various cities.

Find out if Macca’s coming to your town or head to Sin City.

