Paul Rudd joins cast of Jason Reitman’s Ghostbusters

Paul Rudd joins cast of Ghostbusters, photo by Heather Kaplan

Paul Rudd is heading to Spook Central. According to Variety, America’s sweetheart has joined the ensuing cast of Jason Reitman’s forthcoming Ghostbusters sequel. While there’s no official confirmation on his role, sources suggest he’s playing a teacher.

“I’ve been wanting to work with Paul Rudd since my short film opened for Wet Hot American Summer at Sundance. I’m thrilled he’ll be joining this new chapter in the original Ghostbusters universe,” said Reitman.



Rudd joins a confirmed cast that includes Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, and McKenna Grace. Earlier this month, Sigourney Weaver confirmed she was returning alongside the original cast, specifically Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, and Ernie Hudson. Annie Potts has also teased a reunion.

With filming set to begin shortly, we’ll likely have confirmation in the days or week ahead. In the meantime, you can brush up on your quotes, stream Elmer Bernstein’s original score, and read all about why the original is the most aesthetically pleasing film of all time.

Ghostbusters hits theaters on July 10th, 2020. Revisit the vintage teaser trailer below.