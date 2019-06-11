Periphery announce fall 2019 North American headlining tour

Periphery, photo by Travis Shinn

Progressive metal band Periphery have announced a North American tour in support of their latest album, Periphery IV: HAIL STAN. The monthlong run begins on September 9th in Pittsburgh, with support from Veil of Maya and Covet on all non-festival dates. See the full list of shows below.

“We’re very pleased to announce that Periphery is heading out with Veil of Maya and Covet this September,” guitarist Jake Bowen said in a press release. “We’ve been fans and friends of these bands for a long time so it’s a real treat for us to go out again together and play for you all. We’ll also be playing a bunch of new material from Periphery IV: HAIL STAN and bringing back some oldies!”



The tour follows a successful campaign for the latest album, which was released April 5th and hit No. 1 on the Billboard Independent Album, Rock Album, and Hard Rock Album charts. Previously, the band had been nominated for a Grammy in 2017 for Best Metal Performance for “The Price Is Wrong” off Periphery III: Select Difficulty.

Tickets for the North American tour dates go on-sale at 10 a.m. local time on Friday. Following those shows, the band will head across Europe for a previously announced run with Astronoid and Plini.

Periphery 2019 Tour Dates:

09/09 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre *

09/10 — Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts *

09/12 — Boston, MA @ The House of Blues *

09/13 — Montreal, QC @ Le National *

09/14 — Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix *

09/16 — Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues *

09/17 — Chicago, IL @ House of Blues *

09/18 — Minneapolis, MN @ Skyway Theater *

09/20 — Winnipeg, MB @ Garrick Centre *

09/21 — Saskatoon, SK @ Louis *

09/23 — Edmonton, AB @ Union Hal *

09/24 — Calgary, AB @ The Palace Theatre *

09/26 — Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre *

09/27 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox at the Market *

09/28 — Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre *

09/30 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex *

10/01 — Denver, CO @ Summit *

10/02 — Kansas City, MO @ The Truman *

10/03 — St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant *

10/12 — San Bernardino, CA @ Self Help Festival (NOS Events Center)

11/01 — Köln, DE @ Gruenspan ^

11/02 — Hamburg, DE @ Gruenspan ^

11/04 — Munchen, DE @ Backstage Werk ^

11/05 — Wiesbaden, DE @ Schlachthof Halfhouse ^

11/06 — Berlin, DE @ Columbia Theater ^

11/08 — Nijmegen, NL @ Doornroosje ^

11/09 — Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg ^

11/11 — Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy Bristol ^

11/12 — Glasgow, UK @ Garage ^

11/14 — Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz Manchester ^

11/15 — London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town ^

* w/ Veil of Maya and Covet

^ w/ Astronoid and Plini