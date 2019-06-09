Phil Collins and Mike Rutherford reunite to perform Genesis’ “Follow You Follow Me”: Watch

Phil Collins and Mike Rutherford of Genesis

Former Genesis bandmates Phil Collins and Mike Rutherford for the first time in over a decade during Collins’ solo concert in Berlin on Friday night.

Rutherford, whose band Mike + The Mechanics opened for Collins earlier in the evening, later returned to the stage to join his former bandmate in performing Genesis’ 1978 hit “Follow You Follow Me”. It marked Collins and Rutherford’s first onstage performance together since Genesis’ 2007 reunion tour. Watch fan-captured footage below.



At various points in the last year, Genesis’ members have all expressed interest in a full band reunion. Keyboardist Tony Banks said “it’d be fun to try,” while guitarist Steve Hackett told his former bandmates to “call me if they need me.” Meanwhile, Rutherford commented that the band’s members remain “very good friends,” but “never wanted to go on” without Collins.

As for Collins? He’s certainly open to the idea and has even gone as far to consider how the touring lineup might look. “I wouldn’t say there isn’t not a possibility,” Collins said when asked about another possible Genesis reunion in an interview with Rolling Stone. “Me, Mike [Rutherford] and Tony [Banks] are pretty close still. I can’t imagine what it would be like if I didn’t play the drums, but anything is possible.”

Based on Friday night, it appears we’re one step closer to such a reunion coming to fruition.