Pixar announces wildly existential new movie Soul

Pixar's Soul

Pixar and Disney are ready to crush your minds. Today, the Mouse House announced that Pixar will return on June 19th, 2020 with Soul. As they’re wont to do, the studios kept mum on the details, but what they did let loose is enough to leave us in a daze.

“One year from today, Pixar Animation Studios will take you on a journey from the streets of New York City to the cosmic realms to discover the answers to life’s most important questions,” they teased, ostensibly blowing everyone’s minds in a single tweet.



So, what the hell does that mean? Your guess is as good as anyone’s. It could be a wild sci-fi adventure with astronauts. Or maybe they’re going even bigger and personifying planets and stars. You know, like a cutesy version of 1982’s Koyaanisqatsi?

(Ranking: Every Pixar Movie from Worst to Best)

Seeing how the film is being helmed by Inside Out and Up director Pete Docter, that’s not exactly out of the question. Both of those films sent audiences into a tearful frenzy, and if he’s going three for three, one might want to stock up on Kleenex come June 2020.

In the meantime, Toy Story 4 hits theaters this weekend and we’ll have Onward to follow on March 6, 2020. The former is a genuine hit says senior writer Blake Goble, who praised Woody and the gang’s fourth adventure in his glowing review.