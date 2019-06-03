Pixies announce new album Beneath the Eyrie

Pixies, photo by Travis Shinn

Pixies will return on September 13th with a new album called Beneath the Eyrie. It’s the band’s seventh full-length to date and arrives three years after Head Carrier.

The 12-track LP was produced by Tom Dalgety and recorded last December at Dreamland Recordings near Woodstock, NY. The album’s title is a reference to an eagles nest outside their recording studio.



On Beneath the Eyrie, “tales of witches, Daniel Boone, misfits and other characters fit utterly into the band’s inherent weirdness,” according to a press release.

The band is documenting the recording process via a 12-episode podcast titled “It’s a Pixies Podcast,” which premieres June 27th.

In the meantime, take a listen to the lead track, “On Graveyard Hill”:

Pixies will tour extensively in support of the album. Thus far, their only confirmed US date is at The Cure’s Daydream Festival in Pasadena, CA on August 13th, though a press release promises further dates shortly.

Pixies 2019 Tour Dates:

08/13 – Pasadena, CA @ Daydream Festival

09/13 – Cardiff, UK @ Motorpoint Arena

09/14 – Plymouth, UK @ Pavilions

09/16 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy

09/17 – Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy

09/18 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo

09/20 – London, UK @ Alexandra Palace

09/21 – Newcastle, UK @ O2 Academy

09/22 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy

09/23 – Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall

09/25 – Belfast, UK @ Ulster Hall

09/26 – Dublin, IE @ Olypmia Theatre

09/29 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene

09/30 – Stockholm, SE @ Cirkus

10/01 – Copenhagen, DK @ KB Hallen

10/03 – Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli Vredenburg

10/04 – Tilburg, NL @ O13 Poppodium

10/05 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle

10/07 – Cologne, DE @ Palladium

10/08 – Prague, CZ @ Lucerna Music Hall

10/09 – Vienna, AT @ Gasometer

10/11 – Bologna, IT @ Estragon

10/12 – Turin, IT @ Todays at OGR

10/13 – Zurich, CH @ X-Tra

10/15 – Munich, DE @ Tonhalle

10/16 – Brussels, BE @ Forest National

10/17 – Luxembourg @ Luxexpo

10/19 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia

10/20 – Lyon, FR @ Le Radiant

10/21 – Rennes, FR @ Le Liberte

10/23 – Barcelona, ES @ Sant Jordi Club

10/24 – Madrid, ES @ Riviera

10/25 – Lisbon, PT @ Camp Pequeno

10/26 – Galicia, ES @ Coliseum