Pixies announce new album Beneath the Eyrie

Pixies will return on September 13th with a new album called Beneath the Eyrie. It’s the band’s seventh full-length to date and arrives three years after Head Carrier.
The 12-track LP was produced by Tom Dalgety and recorded last December at Dreamland Recordings near Woodstock, NY. The album’s title is a reference to an eagles nest outside their recording studio.
On Beneath the Eyrie, “tales of witches, Daniel Boone, misfits and other characters fit utterly into the band’s inherent weirdness,” according to a press release.
The band is documenting the recording process via a 12-episode podcast titled “It’s a Pixies Podcast,” which premieres June 27th.
In the meantime, take a listen to the lead track, “On Graveyard Hill”:
Pixies will tour extensively in support of the album. Thus far, their only confirmed US date is at The Cure’s Daydream Festival in Pasadena, CA on August 13th, though a press release promises further dates shortly.
Pixies 2019 Tour Dates:
08/13 – Pasadena, CA @ Daydream Festival
09/13 – Cardiff, UK @ Motorpoint Arena
09/14 – Plymouth, UK @ Pavilions
09/16 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy
09/17 – Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy
09/18 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo
09/20 – London, UK @ Alexandra Palace
09/21 – Newcastle, UK @ O2 Academy
09/22 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy
09/23 – Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall
09/25 – Belfast, UK @ Ulster Hall
09/26 – Dublin, IE @ Olypmia Theatre
09/29 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene
09/30 – Stockholm, SE @ Cirkus
10/01 – Copenhagen, DK @ KB Hallen
10/03 – Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli Vredenburg
10/04 – Tilburg, NL @ O13 Poppodium
10/05 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle
10/07 – Cologne, DE @ Palladium
10/08 – Prague, CZ @ Lucerna Music Hall
10/09 – Vienna, AT @ Gasometer
10/11 – Bologna, IT @ Estragon
10/12 – Turin, IT @ Todays at OGR
10/13 – Zurich, CH @ X-Tra
10/15 – Munich, DE @ Tonhalle
10/16 – Brussels, BE @ Forest National
10/17 – Luxembourg @ Luxexpo
10/19 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia
10/20 – Lyon, FR @ Le Radiant
10/21 – Rennes, FR @ Le Liberte
10/23 – Barcelona, ES @ Sant Jordi Club
10/24 – Madrid, ES @ Riviera
10/25 – Lisbon, PT @ Camp Pequeno
10/26 – Galicia, ES @ Coliseum