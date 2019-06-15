Menu
Death Cab for Cutie and Jenny Lewis perform Postal Service track “Nothing Better”: Watch

The current tour mates have been offering a mini-reunion of sorts

by
on June 15, 2019, 2:59pm
When Death Cab for Cutie and Jenny Lewis first announced they’d be touring together, most anticipated they would perform Postal Service tracks. Surprise, surprise, that’s exactly what the two have been doing.

As Uproxx points out, the two forces reunited to perform “Nothing Better” at their first couple of shows. Sure, it’s not a full-fledged reunion without Jimmy Tamborello around, but hey, two-thirds of the group ain’t bad.

Watch fan-shot footage below and catch ’em on tour yourself.

Death Cab & Jenny Lewis do The Postal Service

The Postal Service reunited way, way back in 2013, only to disband by the end of that summer. That same year they reissued their only album Give Up with two new tracks: “Turn Around” and “A Tattered Line of String”.

