Death Cab for Cutie and Jenny Lewis perform Postal Service track “Nothing Better”: Watch

Death Cab for Cutie and Jenny Lewis

When Death Cab for Cutie and Jenny Lewis first announced they’d be touring together, most anticipated they would perform Postal Service tracks. Surprise, surprise, that’s exactly what the two have been doing.

As Uproxx points out, the two forces reunited to perform “Nothing Better” at their first couple of shows. Sure, it’s not a full-fledged reunion without Jimmy Tamborello around, but hey, two-thirds of the group ain’t bad.



Watch fan-shot footage below and catch ’em on tour yourself.

Nothing Better than having @jennylewis back with us on the road. 😉 pic.twitter.com/Lsw71ifoQr — Death Cab for Cutie (@dcfc) June 14, 2019

The Postal Service reunited way, way back in 2013, only to disband by the end of that summer. That same year they reissued their only album Give Up with two new tracks: “Turn Around” and “A Tattered Line of String”.