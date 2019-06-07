Menu
Posthumous new Prince album Originals, featuring 15 unreleased demos, has arrived: Stream

Featuring songs later made famous by The Bangles, Sheila E., Sinead O'Connor, and others

by
on June 07, 2019, 10:39am
image

Prince may have passed on, but he left behind a massive vault full of unheard music. Today that vault opens once more to unveil Originals, a posthumous album containing previously unreleased demos.

Highlighting the songwriter skills of The High Priest of Pop, these early tracks were later made famous by acts such as The Bangles, Sheila E., Sinead O’Connor, and others. Among the hits music fans may recognize from Originals: The Time’s “Jungle Love”, Sheila E.’s “The Glamorous Life”, The Bangles’ “Manic Monday,” and, of course, Sinead O’Connor’s “Nothing Compares 2 U”.

(Read: The Top 10 Definitely Prince Songs)

The new album’s 15 tracks were specially chosen collaboratively by Troy Carter, on behalf of The Prince Estate, and JAY-Z, according to a press statement.

Originals is due out June 21st in physical and digital formats through Warner Bros. Records. However, TIDAL is streaming the collection early over on its official website.

This new album comes ahead of The Beautiful OnesPrince’s long-in-the-works memoir, slated for release in October.

Originals Artwork:

prince originals album new demos artwork cover Posthumous new Prince album Originals, featuring 15 unreleased demos, has arrived: Stream

Originals Tracklist:
01. Sex Shooter (1983)
02. Jungle Love (1983)
03. Manic Monday (1984)
04. Noon Rendezvous (1984)
05. Make-Up (1981)
06. 100 MPH (1984)
07. You’re My Love (1982)
08. Holly Rock (1985)
09. Baby, You’re a Trip (1982)
10. The Glamorous Life (1983)
11. Gigolos Get Lonely Too (1982)
12. Love… Thy Will Be Done (1991)
13. Dear Michelangelo (1985)
14. Wouldn’t You Love to Love Me? (1981)
15. Nothing Compares 2 U (1984)

