Prophets of Rage unleash new song “Made With Hate”: Stream

Prophets of Rage have been relatively quiet in 2019, but they’re back today with a new song called “Made With Hate” (listen below).

The group features Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello, Brad Wilk, and Tim Commerford, alongside Cypress Hill’s B-Real and Public Enemy members Chuck D and DJ Lord.



When we caught up with Morello last month at the Sonic Temple Festival, he told us, “We’ve been working on new music. Hopefully, there’ll be new music out before the end of the summer …. It’s like The Avengers — we all come together for the Infinity War!”

“Made With Hate” features Chuck D on lead verses, with B-Real chiming in on the chorus. The track’s lyrics warn of rising fascism, with Chuck D delivering the spoken-word ending, “This is not a drill, this is fascism, it is here, poised as a government takeover threat. Your region of the world, it is not alarmist to say these things. It is simple truth.”

There also appears to be a nod to the late Chris Cornell in the lyrics, with the repeated line, “Blow up my inside world with no mercy,” perhaps a take on Soundgarden’s “Blow Up the Outside World”. Cornell, of course, also played in Audioslave with the Rage Against the Machine members.

A portion of “Made With Hate” actually debuted last November, when the band released a video called “The Ballot or the Bullet”, which teased three new tracks.

Last summer, Prophets of Rage were set to tour North America with Avenged Sevenfold, but that trek got canceled just days before its scheduled kickoff due to Avenged singer M. Shadows’ vocal cord issues. Prophets will play their first show in almost exactly a year when they perform at the Mad Cool Festival in Spain on July 13th. They’ll follow that up with a full European run in August.

Take a listen to “Made With Hate” below, and watch our interview with Tom Morello above.