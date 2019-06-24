Menu
Lena Waithe’s “protest art” drama Queen & Slim gets first trailer: Watch

Starring Daniel Kaluuya and Jodie Turner-Smith, plus Sturgill Simpson and others

on June 24, 2019, 2:14pm
Queen & Slim trailer

Later this year, Emmy-winning producer Lena Waithe and “Formation” music-video director Melina Matsoukas will release their new film, Queen & Slim. Described as “protest art” by Waithe, the Universal Pictures’ film follows a black couple running from the law, Bonnie and Clyde style, after they kill a police officer in self-defense.

The movie stars Daniel Kaluuya of Get Out fame and Jodie Turner-Smith (Nightflyers), plus Bokeem Woodbine and Chloe SevignySturgill Simpson takes on the role of the dangerous cop who first pulls over the duo, building on the Grammy-winning country star’s recent acting career with appearances in The Dead Don’t Die and CBS All Access’ One Dollar.

Waithe scripted Queen & Slim off a story by James Frey, the author of A Million Little Pieces who is best known for getting chewed out by Oprah for exaggerating aspects of his memoir. It will also be Matsoukas’ and Waithe’s full-length feature directorial debut.

Get a first look with the rom-drama’s first trailer now before Queen & Slim is released on November 27th.

