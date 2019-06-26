R.I.P. Billy Drago, iconic character actor and The Untouchables villain, has died at 73

Billy Drago in The Untouchables

Billy Drago, legendary character actor perhaps best known for playing the villainous Frank Nitti in The Untouchables, died on Monday in Los Angeles, according to The Hollywood Reporter. He was 73.

Born on July 18th, 1946 in Hugoton, Kansas, Drago started out as a journalist for The Associated Press and later became a popular voice on radio. After a brief stint with a touring theater group, he eventually made his way to Hollywood.



Drago appeared in over 100 films throughout his career. Among his many highlights were roles in Clint Eastwood’s Pale Rider, Brian De Palma’s aforementioned The Untouchables, and television series such as The X-Files and Charmed.

He also infamously appeared alongside the late Marlon Brando in Michael Jackson’s music video for “You Rock My World”.

He is survived by his sister Patty, his brother Steve, and his two sons, actor Darren Burrows and Derrick Burrows.