Rammstein announce 2020 European stadium tour

Rammstein, photo by Jens Koch

German industrial metal band Rammstein have announced a 2020 European tour leg, which will take place a year after their current stadium tour across Europe. The news comes via a post on the band’s official website, and the full list of dates is below with additional UK shows to be announced.

Aside from Till Lindemann’s recent altercation with a man who allegedly insulted the singer’s female friend, the tour has been the continuation of a successful album cycle for the iconic industrial metal group, with their triumphant seventh album and singles hitting numerous peak chart positions across Europe.



Setlists for the tour are heavy on the new album, but the double-encore sets span the band’s discography, including their international staple, “Du Hast”. However, if you aren’t familiar with the music of Rammstein, you can catch up in eight minutes thanks to this zealous Youtuber who speed-runs through all 80 of the band’s songs.

(Buy: Tickets to Rammstein’s 2019 European Tour)

Tickets for the tour are on sale Friday, July 5th at 11 a.m. local time in each respective city and will be available here. Rammstein “LIFAD” fan club members can buy tickets starting on July 3rd.

Rammstein 2020 European Tour Dates:

05/25 — Klagenfurt, AT @ Wörthersee Stadion

05/29 — Leipzig, DE @ Red Bull Arena Leipzig

06/02 — Stuttgart, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena

06/06 — Zürich, CH @ Stadion Letzigrund

06/07 — Zürich, CH @ Stadion Letzigrund

06/10 — Ostend, BE @ Park De Nieuwe Koers

06/17 — Belfast, IE @ Boucher Road Playing Fields

06/24 — Nijmegen, NL @ Goffertpark

06/27 — Düsseldorf, DE @ Merkur Spiel-Arena

07/01 — Hamburg, DE @ Volksparkstadion

07/04 — Berlin, DE @ Olympiastadion

07/09 — Lyon, FR @ Groupama Stadium

07/13 — Turin, IT @ Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino

07/17 — Warsaw, PL @ PGE Narodowy

07/21 — Tallinn, EE @ Song Festival Grounds

07/26 — Trondheim, NO @ Granåsen

07/31 — Gothenburg, SE @ Ullevi Stadium

08/04 — Aarhus, DK @ Ceres Park