Rancid announces 2019 North American fall tour dates

They'll be joined by Pennywise, Suicidal Tendencies, The English Beat, Turnstile, Aquabats, and more

by
on June 17, 2019, 11:55am
Rancid 2019 Tour Dates North american fall tour shows
Rancid, photo by Raymond Ahner

Legendary punk rockers Rancid have announced new tour dates in support of their latest album, Trouble Maker.

After a handful of festival dates and a four-night tour of Japan this summer, Rancid will begin their North American outing with an appearance at Chicago’s Riot Fest in mid-September. From there, the band will work its way across the country, performing in cities like Pittsburgh, Detroit, Baltimore, Philadelphia, Las Vegas, Salt Lake City, and Denver.

Rancid will be joined on the road by fellow punk stalwarts Pennywise in addition to a variety of special guests specific to each market, including Suicidal Tendencies, The English Beat, Turnstile, Aquabats, Iron Reagan, and Angel Du$t.

(Read: The 100 Best Pop Punk Bands)

Tickets go on sale on Friday, June 21st, at 10:00 a.m. local via Rancid’s website. Check out the full itinerary below. You can get tickets to all of Rancid’s upcoming shows here.

Rancid 2019 Tour Dates:
06/22 – San Pedro, CA @ Gnarlytown
08/16 – Tokyo, JP @ Summer Sonic
08/18 – Osaka, JP @ Summer Sonic
08/19 – Tokyo, JP @ Toyosu Pit
08/20 – Nagoya, JP @ Club Diamond Hall
09/13 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest
09/14 – Pittsburgh, PA @ The Lots at Sandcastle +*^
09/15 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium (Outdoors) +#$
09/17 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel *$
09/18 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre *$
09/19 – Cleveland, OH @ The Agora Theatre *$
09/21 – Baltimore, MD @ MECU Pavilion +%$
09/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage @ The Mann +*$
09/26 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues *^
09/27 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union *^
09/28 – Denver, CO @ The Ogden Theatre *^

+ = w/ Suicidal Tendencies
^ = w/ Iron Reagan
* = w/ The English Beat
# = w/ Turnstile
$ = w/ Angel Du$t
% = w/ The Aquabats

