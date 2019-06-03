Lamb of God at 2019 Sonic Temple Festival, photo by Amy Harris

Lamb of God vocalist Randy Blythe posted on Instagram in response to the tragic mass shooting at a government building in Virginia Beach that left 12 dead on Friday, calling out a gun-toting group who gathered the very next day in the same state to pay tribute to the monument of Confederate Civil War commander Robert E. Lee.

Blythe wrote on his personal account: “Yesterday 12 innocent people were gunned down & died in Virginia Beach, just 2 hours away from me. People in Va Beach are insane with grief, trying to understand this violence, but today, these people from out of state who somehow don’t realize that the Civil War ended over 150 years ago couldn’t even wait ONE DAY to come parade with their guns by the Lee monument, because that is their goddamned legal right here in Virginia. They had enough firepower to wipe out an entire neighborhood in seconds, & my tax dollars are paying for the cost of the extra police who have to show up & make sure it doesn’t turn into a bloodbath.



He continued, “Forget about whether or not you agree or disagree with their ’cause’- coming here with all those guns shows that they have NO CLASS. People across America getting blown away at work, at school, at church… but it’s legal for these wanna-be GI Joes to walk around here strapped like Rambo, & nothing fuckin’ changes. I saw a line in an article about yesterday’s shooting that said ‘This was the worst mass shooting since… November.’ Do y’all realize that that is a completely INSANE sentence? Think about it…”

Never one to shy away from expressing his sentiments regarding social issues and controversial topics, Blythe’s statement has clarity and pointedness. In the comments, his metal colleagues replied in support.

“NO F*CKING CLASS,” wrote Tony Foresta of Municipal Waste and Iron Reagan.

Machine Head’s Rob Flynn and Gary Holt of Slayer and Exodus also voiced their support, the latter comparing the demonstrators to the Westboro Baptist Church. The remaining comments, perhaps moderated, also offer ubiquitous support for Blythe’s comments regarding the militant and inflammatory gestures of the demonstration at the Lee monument on Saturday.