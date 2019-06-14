Red Dead Redemption 2 soundtrack to feature D’Angelo, Josh Homme, Willie Nelson

Red Dead Redemption 2

Red Dead Redemption 2 was an obvious achievement in gaming, but in it own way, it was also a major musical moment. That’s because Rockstar Games were able to lock in new material from the one and only D’Angelo, who delivered his first new song in four years, “Unshaken”, for the game. Now you’ll get to hear that track alongside the rest of the score as Lakeshore Records has announced the official soundtrack release.

Due out July 12th, The Music of Red Dead Redemption 2: Original Soundtrack was produced by Grammy winner Daniel Lanois. The album features big names like Josh Homme and Willie Nelson, who both contributed their own versions of “Cruel, Cruel World”, which were shared back in the fall. Also on the record are Rhiannon Giddens, Daryl Johnson, Rocco DeLuca, Joseph Maize, and Darryl Hatcher.



(Read: Here’s how D’Angelo’s Red Dead Redemption 2 song came together)

As a new taste of the collection, take a listen to Lanois’ “Table Top” and DeLuca’s “Crash of Worlds”. Lanois described the latter track as “a defiant mantra of faith and values, preaching balance in the most turbulent of times.”

The Music of Red Dead Redemption 2: Original Soundtrack Artwork:

The Music of Red Dead Redemption 2: Original Soundtrack Tracklist:

01. Unshaken – D’Angelo

02. Moonlight – Daniel Lanois, Daryl Johnson, Joseph Maize, Darryl Hatcher and Rhiannon Giddens

03. That’s The Way It Is – Daniel Lanois

04. Mountain Finale – Daniel Lanois

05. Crash of Worlds – Rocco DeLuca

06. Cruel World – Willie Nelson

07. Red – Daniel Lanois

08. Mountain Hymn – Rhiannon Giddens

09. Mountain Banjo – Rhiannon Giddens

10. Table Top – Daniel Lanois

11. Love Come Back – Daniel Lanois

12. Oh My Lovely – Daniel Lanois

13. Cruel World – Josh Homme