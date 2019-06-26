Jack Antonoff, Sam Dew, and Sounwave share two songs from new group Red Hearse: Stream

Red Hearse

Separately, Jack Antonoff, Sam Dew, and Sounwave are some of the biggest songwriters and producers in the game. Now, they’re pulling their talents as a newly formed supergroup they’re calling Red Hearse.

Antonoff is best known as a member of Bleachers and .fun, as well as a pop mega-producer who’s had major success with Lorde, St. Vincent, Lana Del Rey, and Taylor Swift. Dew comes from Chicago and has written with the likes of Wale, Rihanna, Mary J. Blige, and even Antonoff (on the T. Swift and Zayn collab “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever”). Sounwave is the in-house production master behind Top Dawg Entertainment, meaning he’s created dozens of tracks for label staples like Kendrick Lamar and ScHoolboy Q.



With Red Hearse, it sounds like Dew will be taking the lead vocalist duties, at least if the first two tracks from the project are any indication. The eponymous “Red Hearse” sounds like Antonoff is helping out on the falsetto hook, though it’s hard to know for sure. Either way, the track is a skitteringly incessant cut that finds appeal in its cut-and-paste rhythms. “Honey”, meanwhile, is a bit of electro-soul that slinks along with a sultry pulse as Dew sings, “In the future I’ll be fucked up thinking about the way that we move/ I don’t need no reasons in the future, ’cause my future is you.”

Take a listen to both “Red Hearse” and “Honey” below while we await word on a release date for the group’s debut LP, which is expected this summer.