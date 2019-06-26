Regina Spektor and Lin-Manuel Miranda perform “Dear Theodosia” on Broadway: Watch

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Regina Spektor on Broadway

In addition to hits and deep cuts, Regina Spektor’s debut Broadway residency has delivered plenty of surprises since launching last week. One of those was Lin-Manuel Miranda, who made a guest appearance to perform Hamilton track “Dear Theodosia” with Spektor.

Miranda’s cameo took place on Friday, June 21st, the second of Spektor’s five nights at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre. “Dear Theodosia” is taken from Miranda’s own Hamilton production, but he also enlisted Spektor to cover the song for his companion Hamilton Mixtape project from 2016. (And when not doing Broadway things together, the two are also just very cute friends.)



At the @respektor show Me to F: Oh look it’s @Lin_Manuel across the aisle. Two unbelievable hours of music later: pic.twitter.com/XSbVqxIyO1 — David Gordon (@MrDavidGordon) June 22, 2019

(Read: NYC Officially Declares June 11th “Regina Spektor Day”)

Elsewhere during the Russian songwriter’s Broadway run, past collaborators Gogol Bordello made a cameo, as did actress and good friend Linda Cardellini. Spektor has also slipped in Sound of Music covers, according to online set lists.

“Regina Spektor: Live on Broadway” continues Wednesday night with its final showing, and tickets are still available here.

In related news, Miranda announced that his Freestyle Love Supreme improv hip-hop show is heading to Broadway in the fall.

Revisit Spektor’s recent appearance on This Must Be The Gig, in which she discusses her Broadway residency and opening for The Strokes.

