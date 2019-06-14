Regina Spektor performs “Loveology” on Seth Meyers: Watch

Regina Spektor on Late Night with Seth Meyers

Regina Spektor is a week away from kicking off her Broadway residency. Last night, the piano pop maven previewed the five-night run with a performance of “Loveology” on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

Sat at a grand piano, Spektor was backed by a three-piece string section for the rendition. “Loveology” has never appeared on a studio album and is only rarely performed during concerts, making this televised performance something of a treat for fans. It’s also a beautiful hint of what’s to come from the upcoming Broadway gigs, suggesting the Russian singer-songwriter is digging deep into her catalog for the setlists.



Check out Regina Spektor playing “Loveology” below.

Regina Spektor’s Broadway residency runs Thursday, June 20th through Wednesday, June 26th for five nights at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre. Tickets are still available, and you can check the secondary market here.

Ahead of those performances, Spektor sat down for an episode of This Must Be the Gig to discuss what she’s bringing to Broadway, her earliest concerts, and opening for The Strokes. Listen in below.

