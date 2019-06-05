Revocation and Voivod announce co-headlining 2019 North American tour

Revocation and Voivod

Boston death metal act Revocation are teaming up with Canadian metal legends Voivod for a trip across North America this fall.

Each band is coming off successful 2018 album campaigns, with Voivod releasing the prog-metal opus The Wake, and Revocation notching another LP of solid tech-death, The Outer Ones, which they will play in its entirety on this tour.



The pairing also shares a thematic propensity toward otherworldliness and the cosmos — “space metal”, if you will. Support will be provided by Psycroptic, Skeletal Remains, and Conjurer.

(Live Review: Voivod and YOB Triumph in Brooklyn)

In an opportune moment of overlap, the tour will combine forces with the just-announced Municipal Waste/Napalm Death tour on four dates in the South, making for some stacked bills and destination shows for headbangers in central Texas and Atlanta. See the full list of shows below.

Revocation and Voivod w/ Psycroptic, Skeletal Remains, Conjurer:

09/12 – Quebec City, QC @ La Source ^

09/13 – Montreal, QC @ Corona ^

09/14 – Toronto, ON @ Opera House

09/15 – Ferndale, MI @ The Loving Touch

09/16 – Chicago, IL @ Metro

09/17 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

09/18 – Winnipeg, MB @ Park Theatre

09/20 – Edmonton, AB @ Starlite

09/21 – Calgary, AB @ Dickens

09/23 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre

09/24 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theater

09/25 – Seattle, WA @ El Corazon

09/27 – Petaluma, CA @ Phoenix Theater

09/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey

09/29 – San Diego, CA @ Brick By Brick

09/30 – Phoenix, AZ @ Club Red

10/01 – Albuquerque, NM @ Launch Pad

10/03 – Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey Live *

10/04 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk *

10/05 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall *

10/06 – New Orleans, LA @ Parish @ House Of Blues

10/07 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade *

10/09 – Baltimore, MD @ Soundstage

10/10 – Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church

10/11 – Worcester, MA @ Rock ‘N’ Shock Festival @ Palladium #

10/12 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Bazaar

^ = no Voivod

* = with Municipal Waste, Napalm Death, Sick of It All, Take Offense

# = with Eluveitie, Korpiklaani