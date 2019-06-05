Revocation and Voivod announce co-headlining 2019 North American tour

Boston death metal act Revocation are teaming up with Canadian metal legends Voivod for a trip across North America this fall.
Each band is coming off successful 2018 album campaigns, with Voivod releasing the prog-metal opus The Wake, and Revocation notching another LP of solid tech-death, The Outer Ones, which they will play in its entirety on this tour.
The pairing also shares a thematic propensity toward otherworldliness and the cosmos — “space metal”, if you will. Support will be provided by Psycroptic, Skeletal Remains, and Conjurer.
(Live Review: Voivod and YOB Triumph in Brooklyn)
In an opportune moment of overlap, the tour will combine forces with the just-announced Municipal Waste/Napalm Death tour on four dates in the South, making for some stacked bills and destination shows for headbangers in central Texas and Atlanta. See the full list of shows below.
Revocation and Voivod w/ Psycroptic, Skeletal Remains, Conjurer:
09/12 – Quebec City, QC @ La Source ^
09/13 – Montreal, QC @ Corona ^
09/14 – Toronto, ON @ Opera House
09/15 – Ferndale, MI @ The Loving Touch
09/16 – Chicago, IL @ Metro
09/17 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
09/18 – Winnipeg, MB @ Park Theatre
09/20 – Edmonton, AB @ Starlite
09/21 – Calgary, AB @ Dickens
09/23 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre
09/24 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theater
09/25 – Seattle, WA @ El Corazon
09/27 – Petaluma, CA @ Phoenix Theater
09/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey
09/29 – San Diego, CA @ Brick By Brick
09/30 – Phoenix, AZ @ Club Red
10/01 – Albuquerque, NM @ Launch Pad
10/03 – Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey Live *
10/04 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk *
10/05 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall *
10/06 – New Orleans, LA @ Parish @ House Of Blues
10/07 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade *
10/09 – Baltimore, MD @ Soundstage
10/10 – Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church
10/11 – Worcester, MA @ Rock ‘N’ Shock Festival @ Palladium #
10/12 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Bazaar
^ = no Voivod
* = with Municipal Waste, Napalm Death, Sick of It All, Take Offense
# = with Eluveitie, Korpiklaani