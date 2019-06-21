Menu
Album Streams
Listen to Full Streams of the Newest Albums
Expertly Curated by the CoS Staff

Rick Ross announces new album, Port of Miami 2, premieres “Act a Fool”: Stream

The veteran rapper's tenth studio effort is on the way

by
on June 21, 2019, 12:25am
0 comments
rick-ross-port-miami-2-stream-album-new-release
Rick Ross

Rick Ross has announced his new album, Port of Miami 2. Additionally, he’s premiered its first single, “Act a Fool”, a collaboration with Wale.

Port of Miami 2 marks the rapper’s tenth overall and follows 2017’s Rather You Than Me. It’s something of a sequel to Ross’ debut record, Port of Miami, from 2006.

The MC announced the new record less than 24 hours ago in a post on social media:

“God is the greatest. Port of Miami started me on this journey. It’s only right I bring it back to where it all started. For my day ones to the new ones this album is for you. Tenth studio album. Get ready. Ride with me. It’s time.”

Take a listen to “Act a Fool” below.

In the time since his last full-length, Ross has contributed to Pusha T’s Daytona, Denzel Curry’s ZUU, and Championships from Meek Mill. He recently joined Drake on the post-NBA Finals track “Omertà”.

View this post on Instagram

streets back. 12am #actafool @untouchablemmg @epicrecords

A post shared by Rick Ross (@richforever) on

Previous Story
Gucci Mane unveils new album Delusions of Grandeur: Stream
Next Story
Warp Records’ WXAXRXP radio festival airs this weekend, with music from Boards of Canada, Aphex Twin, Death Grips
No comments